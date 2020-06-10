40 West 116th Street

Amenities

VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE - For immediate Occupancy - This bright and very quiet northern exposure apartment over-looking the courtyard is in excellent move-in condition and available for a ONE YEAR lease.



Featuring a spacious living/dining room; bedroom large enough to accommodate a queen-size bedroom set; a sizable bathroom with very generous cabinet storage; a fully equipped kitchen with open breakfast bar, granite counters including a built in GE microwave with fan and dishwasher.

One SMALL PET allowed



The Kalahari condo is a full service luxury 24 hour Concierge GOLD LEED certified building which offers an on-site Resident Manager, friendly helpful Staff and an abundance of COMPLIMENTARY amenities including a fully equipped fitness center (currently closed) which looks out onto the landscaped courtyard, 2 roof decks, 2 music rooms with a piano, laundry rooms on each floor, Fiber Optic smart network, free WiFi throughout complex, clean filtered-air system, package room, cold storage, attached garage with valet, on-site Zip Cars & SMOKE FREE building.

FEES: Application & Move-in/Move-out fees apply. Move-ins allowed.



Conveniently located just a few blocks from Central Park, Mt Morris Park, Morningside Park, 2,3,4,5,6,B and C subways, buses, trendy restaurants, Whole Foods & shopping.