Last updated June 2 2020 at 11:06 PM

40 West 116th Street

40 West 116th Street · (212) 809-1511
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

40 West 116th Street, New York, NY 10026
Harlem

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit B-501 · Avail. now

$2,600

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr concierge
courtyard
doorman
gym
green community
parking
garage
internet access
valet service
VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE - For immediate Occupancy - This bright and very quiet northern exposure apartment over-looking the courtyard is in excellent move-in condition and available for a ONE YEAR lease.

Featuring a spacious living/dining room; bedroom large enough to accommodate a queen-size bedroom set; a sizable bathroom with very generous cabinet storage; a fully equipped kitchen with open breakfast bar, granite counters including a built in GE microwave with fan and dishwasher.
One SMALL PET allowed

The Kalahari condo is a full service luxury 24 hour Concierge GOLD LEED certified building which offers an on-site Resident Manager, friendly helpful Staff and an abundance of COMPLIMENTARY amenities including a fully equipped fitness center (currently closed) which looks out onto the landscaped courtyard, 2 roof decks, 2 music rooms with a piano, laundry rooms on each floor, Fiber Optic smart network, free WiFi throughout complex, clean filtered-air system, package room, cold storage, attached garage with valet, on-site Zip Cars & SMOKE FREE building.
FEES: Application & Move-in/Move-out fees apply. Move-ins allowed.

Conveniently located just a few blocks from Central Park, Mt Morris Park, Morningside Park, 2,3,4,5,6,B and C subways, buses, trendy restaurants, Whole Foods & shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 40 West 116th Street have any available units?
40 West 116th Street has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 40 West 116th Street have?
Some of 40 West 116th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 40 West 116th Street currently offering any rent specials?
40 West 116th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 40 West 116th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 40 West 116th Street is pet friendly.
Does 40 West 116th Street offer parking?
Yes, 40 West 116th Street does offer parking.
Does 40 West 116th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 40 West 116th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 40 West 116th Street have a pool?
No, 40 West 116th Street does not have a pool.
Does 40 West 116th Street have accessible units?
No, 40 West 116th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 40 West 116th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 40 West 116th Street has units with dishwashers.
