All apartments in New York
Find more places like 40 East 74th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
40 East 74th Street
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:18 PM

40 East 74th Street

40 East 74th Street · (917) 214-0136
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Upper East Side
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

40 East 74th Street, New York, NY 10021
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5-R · Avail. now

$5,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
elevator
fireplace
furnished
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
elevator
Furnished, Elegant, Unique, European-Style co-op apartment enviably situated on quiet tree-lined block on 74th Street between Park and Madison Avenues. Just bring in your suit cases and make this sun-flooded two-bedroom, two bath apartment on top floor of charming, elevator -townhouse your new home! Finishings and appliances are high quality and include cherry-wood cabinetry, Bosch dishwasher, limestone counters, oak floors, marble master bath. Garden views, peace and quiet, wood burning fireplace complete this pre-war home. Two short blocks from Central Park, convenient to museums, art galleries and the finest boutiques and restaurants the NYC has to offer. Sorry, no pets.,Furnished, Elegant, European-Style co-op apartment enviably situated on quiet tree-lined block on 74th Street between Park and Madison Avenues. Just bring in your suit cases and make this sun-flooded two-bedroom, two bath apartment on top floor of charming, elevator -townhouse your new home! Finishings and appliances are high quality and include cherry-wood cabinetry, Bosch dishwasher, limestone counters, oak floors, marble master bath. Garden views, peace and quiet, wood burning fireplace complete this pre-war home. Two short blocks from Central Park, convenient to museums, art galleries and the finest boutiques and restaurants the NYC has to offer. Sorry, no pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 40 East 74th Street have any available units?
40 East 74th Street has a unit available for $5,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 40 East 74th Street have?
Some of 40 East 74th Street's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and elevator. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 40 East 74th Street currently offering any rent specials?
40 East 74th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 40 East 74th Street pet-friendly?
No, 40 East 74th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 40 East 74th Street offer parking?
No, 40 East 74th Street does not offer parking.
Does 40 East 74th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 40 East 74th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 40 East 74th Street have a pool?
No, 40 East 74th Street does not have a pool.
Does 40 East 74th Street have accessible units?
No, 40 East 74th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 40 East 74th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 40 East 74th Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 40 East 74th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Olivia
315 W 33rd St
New York, NY 10001
Aalto 57
1065 2nd Ave
New York, NY 10022
Hudson Crossing
400 W 37th St
New York, NY 10018
777 6th Avenue
777 6th Ave
New York, NY 10001
Parc Cameron
41 W 86th St
New York, NY 10024
The Sagamore
189 W 89th St
New York, NY 10024
Avalon Clinton
515 W 52nd St
New York, NY 10019
600 Washington
600 Washington St
New York, NY 10014

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity