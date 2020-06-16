40 East 74th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors Property Amenities elevator

Furnished, Elegant, Unique, European-Style co-op apartment enviably situated on quiet tree-lined block on 74th Street between Park and Madison Avenues. Just bring in your suit cases and make this sun-flooded two-bedroom, two bath apartment on top floor of charming, elevator -townhouse your new home! Finishings and appliances are high quality and include cherry-wood cabinetry, Bosch dishwasher, limestone counters, oak floors, marble master bath. Garden views, peace and quiet, wood burning fireplace complete this pre-war home. Two short blocks from Central Park, convenient to museums, art galleries and the finest boutiques and restaurants the NYC has to offer. Sorry, no pets.