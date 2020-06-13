All apartments in New York
40 East 61st Street

40 East 61st Street · (347) 549-0424
Location

40 East 61st Street, New York, NY 10065
Upper East Side

Price and availability

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
This apartment is a must see!! Designed by an award winning architect, this home has been meticulously planned. You have frameless doors, custom Italian Carrera marble bathroom with radiant floor heating, custom millwork, washer dryer in unit and brand new double glazed windows. The handless kitchen is custom built in NYC with brand new Bosch stainless steel appliances and integrated lighting. The bedrooms are all sizable with the master suite featuring its own master bath as well as dressing area. The living room can be designed for different layouts and the dining room also has options.Not only is the design spectacular, this is a smart home with an upgraded surround system and Nest products.In addition to the home being in its self spectacular, the area is ideal; you are between Park and Madison Avenues, next to the best shopping NY has to offer like Barneys, Bergdofs and Designer boutiques, between incredible restaurants such as Daniel, Avra and Philippe Chow and only one street away from Central Park. bond1440015

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 40 East 61st Street have any available units?
40 East 61st Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 40 East 61st Street have?
Some of 40 East 61st Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 40 East 61st Street currently offering any rent specials?
40 East 61st Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 40 East 61st Street pet-friendly?
No, 40 East 61st Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 40 East 61st Street offer parking?
No, 40 East 61st Street does not offer parking.
Does 40 East 61st Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 40 East 61st Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 40 East 61st Street have a pool?
No, 40 East 61st Street does not have a pool.
Does 40 East 61st Street have accessible units?
No, 40 East 61st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 40 East 61st Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 40 East 61st Street has units with dishwashers.
