40 East 61st Street

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities elevator

This apartment is a must see!! Designed by an award winning architect, this home has been meticulously planned. You have frameless doors, custom Italian Carrera marble bathroom with radiant floor heating, custom millwork, washer dryer in unit and brand new double glazed windows. The handless kitchen is custom built in NYC with brand new Bosch stainless steel appliances and integrated lighting. The bedrooms are all sizable with the master suite featuring its own master bath as well as dressing area. The living room can be designed for different layouts and the dining room also has options.Not only is the design spectacular, this is a smart home with an upgraded surround system and Nest products.In addition to the home being in its self spectacular, the area is ideal; you are between Park and Madison Avenues, next to the best shopping NY has to offer like Barneys, Bergdofs and Designer boutiques, between incredible restaurants such as Daniel, Avra and Philippe Chow and only one street away from Central Park. bond1440015