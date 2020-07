Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities elevator

Amazing 2Bedroom in PRIME East village NO FEE! - Property Id: 318158



Penthouse 2bed/Duplex * Union Square /Greenwich VIllage * Elevator & Laundry * Rare *

Presenting a rare opportunity to live in this Massive Top Floor Apartment with Private Terrace, Located in most sought after Greenwich Village Neighborhood This beautiful home features Loft Like high ceilings / Renovated hardwood floors / True 2 Queen Set Bedrooms with closets and great natural light / Large separate living room with access to Private Deck / Full kitchen with a dishwasher as well and Full marble bathroom



2nd MONTH FREE…. GROSS RENT IS $5,200



NET EFFECTIVE RENT LISTED ABOVE IS $4,766

Property Id 318158



No Dogs Allowed



