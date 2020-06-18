396 East 10th Street

Amenities

This is a recently renovated 2 bedroom features a marble bathroom, washer dryer, and a large granite kitchen with a dishwasher and wine cooler. The apartment is accented by exposed brick & hardwood floors for a charming pre-war feel. Available for August 1 occupancy. Steps from East Village nightlife and restaurants and just a short walk from St Marks Place. Around the corner from the M15 Select Bus Service and minutes to the 6, N, & R subway lines.Please call office for access. Safdie1094