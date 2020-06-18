All apartments in New York
396 East 10th Street

396 East 10th Street · (917) 400-8226
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

396 East 10th Street, New York, NY 10009
East Village

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This is a recently renovated 2 bedroom features a marble bathroom, washer dryer, and a large granite kitchen with a dishwasher and wine cooler. The apartment is accented by exposed brick & hardwood floors for a charming pre-war feel. Available for August 1 occupancy. Steps from East Village nightlife and restaurants and just a short walk from St Marks Place. Around the corner from the M15 Select Bus Service and minutes to the 6, N, & R subway lines.Please call office for access. Safdie1094

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 396 East 10th Street have any available units?
396 East 10th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 396 East 10th Street have?
Some of 396 East 10th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 396 East 10th Street currently offering any rent specials?
396 East 10th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 396 East 10th Street pet-friendly?
No, 396 East 10th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 396 East 10th Street offer parking?
No, 396 East 10th Street does not offer parking.
Does 396 East 10th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 396 East 10th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 396 East 10th Street have a pool?
No, 396 East 10th Street does not have a pool.
Does 396 East 10th Street have accessible units?
No, 396 East 10th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 396 East 10th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 396 East 10th Street has units with dishwashers.
