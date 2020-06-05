All apartments in New York
Last updated June 8 2020 at 11:34 AM

377 Rector Place

377 Rector Place · (212) 444-7932
Location

377 Rector Place, New York, NY 10280
Battery Park City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1D · Avail. now

$3,450

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
concierge
doorman
lobby
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
concierge
doorman
parking
garage
lobby
New to Market! No FEE! One bedroom home in glorious Battery Park City. Available for a July 1 move-in, 1D is a voluminous 1 bed/ 1 bath home at the Liberty House Condominium, a river front full service building. You'll find soaring high 12' ceilings, a spacious bedroom and living area, as well as abundant closet space. 1D has open garden views and is filled with sunlight throughout the dayEnjoy the luxury of having a concierge, 24-hour attended lobby, on-site maintenance staff and on-site parking. Right outside the front door, you will feel invigorate by Riverfront Park along the Hudson River with its meticulously manicured park spaces, benches, bike, pedestrian and running paths, year long outdoor events and activities. Discover the convenience of this NYC location in it's closeness to the Financial District and TriBeCa, two iconic neighborhoods known for business, dining and entertainment. A few blocks away, find Le District, downtown's favorite French market, Brookfield Place with it's eatery, indoor events and shops such as Gucci, Louis Vuitton and Burberry and Westfield World Trade Center with more indoor events in the Occulus, its world class shops and the incomparable, Eataly.377 Rector, apt 1D is your ideal home where you can capture that unparalleled Manhattanite lifestyle you crave in the splendour of Battery Park City.Co-Brokers: CYOF

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 377 Rector Place have any available units?
377 Rector Place has a unit available for $3,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 377 Rector Place have?
Some of 377 Rector Place's amenities include garage, concierge, and doorman. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 377 Rector Place currently offering any rent specials?
377 Rector Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 377 Rector Place pet-friendly?
No, 377 Rector Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 377 Rector Place offer parking?
Yes, 377 Rector Place does offer parking.
Does 377 Rector Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 377 Rector Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 377 Rector Place have a pool?
No, 377 Rector Place does not have a pool.
Does 377 Rector Place have accessible units?
No, 377 Rector Place does not have accessible units.
Does 377 Rector Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 377 Rector Place does not have units with dishwashers.
