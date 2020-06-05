377 Rector Place

Amenities

garage concierge doorman lobby

Unit Amenities Property Amenities concierge doorman parking garage lobby

New to Market! No FEE! One bedroom home in glorious Battery Park City. Available for a July 1 move-in, 1D is a voluminous 1 bed/ 1 bath home at the Liberty House Condominium, a river front full service building. You'll find soaring high 12' ceilings, a spacious bedroom and living area, as well as abundant closet space. 1D has open garden views and is filled with sunlight throughout the dayEnjoy the luxury of having a concierge, 24-hour attended lobby, on-site maintenance staff and on-site parking. Right outside the front door, you will feel invigorate by Riverfront Park along the Hudson River with its meticulously manicured park spaces, benches, bike, pedestrian and running paths, year long outdoor events and activities. Discover the convenience of this NYC location in it's closeness to the Financial District and TriBeCa, two iconic neighborhoods known for business, dining and entertainment. A few blocks away, find Le District, downtown's favorite French market, Brookfield Place with it's eatery, indoor events and shops such as Gucci, Louis Vuitton and Burberry and Westfield World Trade Center with more indoor events in the Occulus, its world class shops and the incomparable, Eataly.377 Rector, apt 1D is your ideal home where you can capture that unparalleled Manhattanite lifestyle you crave in the splendour of Battery Park City.Co-Brokers: CYOF