Home
/
New York, NY
/
370 FORT WASHINGTON
Last updated June 15 2020 at 8:03 AM

370 FORT WASHINGTON

370 Fort Washington Avenue · (917) 903-4300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

370 Fort Washington Avenue, New York, NY 10033
Washington Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
internet access
yoga
Sprawling 4 bed with Washer/Dryer!*PLEASE BE ADVISED THAT THE OFFERED RENT CONCESSION IS 1 FREE MONTH ON 13 MONTH LEASE. ANY RENT CONCESSION GRANTED WITH THE INITIAL LEASE FOR THIS LISTING WILL BE APPLIED IN LUMP SUM TO THE APPLICABLE MONTH(S). THE ACTUAL MONTHLY RENT WHERE THERE IS NO APPLICABLE RENT CONCESSION IS $4500*Unit Amenities:-Washer/Dryer!-Gut Renovated Stainless Steel / Granite Kitchen-Dishwasher-Microwave-Gut Renovated Bathroom with floor to ceiling tile-Hardwood floors -Abundant Closets-Utilities Included: Heat and Hot WaterBuilding Amenities:-On Site super and reliable property management -Cable/Internet Ready-Steps away from J. Hood Wright Park-1 Block to the A train at 175th Street-Walking Distance to NY Presbyterian Hospital-Yoga Studio attached to the building (Comes highly recommended! Membership is separate)-Pets are allowed on a case by case basisThe West of Broadway Neighborhood of Washington Heights is truly one of the remaining bastions of gracious living In Northern Manhattan. Nestled between Hudson Heights to the North and the Audobon Park District to the South, you will find a variety of opportunities to escape the hustle of Midtown and Downtown NYC. J. Hood Wright Park is steps away from the property, as well as Riverside Park and the famous bike path overlooking the Hudson River. About 1 mile up you will find Historic Fort Tryon Park and the Cloisters Museum. A short train ride will take you to Inwood Hill Park, which is home to some of the last remaining natural forest area in Manhattan. Nearby on 181st there is plenty of dining options, as well as along Broadway. The property is closest to the A express train at 175th and the 1 train at 168th. NY Presbyterian Hospital as well as the Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons and Weill Cornell Medical College is walking distance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 370 FORT WASHINGTON have any available units?
370 FORT WASHINGTON doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 370 FORT WASHINGTON have?
Some of 370 FORT WASHINGTON's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 370 FORT WASHINGTON currently offering any rent specials?
370 FORT WASHINGTON isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 370 FORT WASHINGTON pet-friendly?
No, 370 FORT WASHINGTON is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 370 FORT WASHINGTON offer parking?
No, 370 FORT WASHINGTON does not offer parking.
Does 370 FORT WASHINGTON have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 370 FORT WASHINGTON offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 370 FORT WASHINGTON have a pool?
No, 370 FORT WASHINGTON does not have a pool.
Does 370 FORT WASHINGTON have accessible units?
No, 370 FORT WASHINGTON does not have accessible units.
Does 370 FORT WASHINGTON have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 370 FORT WASHINGTON has units with dishwashers.
