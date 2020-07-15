All apartments in New York
3657 Broadway
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:12 PM

3657 Broadway

3657 Broadway · (646) 266-1167
Location

3657 Broadway, New York, NY 10031
Harlem

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 1 bath, $3341 · Avail. now

$3,341

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1150 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
elevator
doorman
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
doorman
elevator
Broadway & W 151th Street(3 bdrm) - Property Id: 313784

3 Bdrm with king size space 1 & half Bath on a 3rd floor elevator building, large closets, high ceilings, doorman, super size living area. Qualified applicant must have 680 credit score and annual income $133,650. Combined income accepted.
For an immediate view call Gerald or Gabriela Hierro
646-266-1167
Geraldh@metropolitanpropertygroup.com
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/313784
Property Id 313784

(RLNE5909086)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3657 Broadway have any available units?
3657 Broadway has a unit available for $3,341 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 3657 Broadway have?
Some of 3657 Broadway's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and elevator. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3657 Broadway currently offering any rent specials?
3657 Broadway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3657 Broadway pet-friendly?
Yes, 3657 Broadway is pet friendly.
Does 3657 Broadway offer parking?
No, 3657 Broadway does not offer parking.
Does 3657 Broadway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3657 Broadway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3657 Broadway have a pool?
No, 3657 Broadway does not have a pool.
Does 3657 Broadway have accessible units?
No, 3657 Broadway does not have accessible units.
Does 3657 Broadway have units with dishwashers?
No, 3657 Broadway does not have units with dishwashers.
