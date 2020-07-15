3657 Broadway

Amenities
Broadway & W 151th Street(3 bdrm) - Property Id: 313784
3 Bdrm with king size space 1 & half Bath on a 3rd floor elevator building, large closets, high ceilings, doorman, super size living area. Qualified applicant must have 680 credit score and annual income $133,650. Combined income accepted.
For an immediate view call Gerald or Gabriela Hierro
646-266-1167
Geraldh@metropolitanpropertygroup.com
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/313784
Property Id 313784
(RLNE5909086)