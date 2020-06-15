363 Third Avenue

Amenities

hardwood floors stainless steel

Unit Amenities hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities

Large Studio Apartment in Kips Bay/ Murray Hill JUST LISTED! This large Kips Bay Studio Apartment features stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, high ceilings, and exposed brick wall.The kitchen is separate from the main living area with room for a small table and chairs. The Western exposure gives the apartment great daytime light. This great apartment is just blocks from Baruch College, Trader's on 3rd Ave., Fairway Market, 6 Train, many restaurants, and thriving nightlife.

Please contact us to schedule a showing.