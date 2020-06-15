All apartments in New York
Last updated June 11 2020 at 9:30 PM

363 Third Avenue

363 3rd Avenue · (917) 443-7204
Location

363 3rd Avenue, New York, NY 10016
Kips Bay

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 4-C · Avail. now

$1,850

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

hardwood floors
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Large Studio Apartment in Kips Bay/ Murray Hill JUST LISTED! This large Kips Bay Studio Apartment features stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, high ceilings, and exposed brick wall.The kitchen is separate from the main living area with room for a small table and chairs. The Western exposure gives the apartment great daytime light. This great apartment is just blocks from Baruch College, Trader's on 3rd Ave., Fairway Market, 6 Train, many restaurants, and thriving nightlife.
Please contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 363 Third Avenue have any available units?
363 Third Avenue has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 363 Third Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
363 Third Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 363 Third Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 363 Third Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 363 Third Avenue offer parking?
No, 363 Third Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 363 Third Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 363 Third Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 363 Third Avenue have a pool?
No, 363 Third Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 363 Third Avenue have accessible units?
No, 363 Third Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 363 Third Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 363 Third Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 363 Third Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 363 Third Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
