Last updated June 9 2020 at 4:38 PM

358 West 23rd Street

358 West 23rd Street · (917) 273-4723
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

358 West 23rd Street, New York, NY 10011
Chelsea

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 1B · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
NO BROKERAGE FEE!PRIME CHELSEA / LOFT STUDIO W/SLEEPING LOFT / STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES / HIGH CEILINGS / AMPLE STORAGE / VIRTUAL TOUR UPON REQUEST!This over-sized studio is located in a prime Chelsea location. The apartment features high lofty ceilings with a sleeping loft, renovated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and plenty of counter and cabinet space, over-sized windows allowing an abundance of natural light, ample storage, spacious tiled bath, and hardwood floors. In the neighborhood, you have Whole Foods, Trader Joe's, The High Line, Chelsea Piers, and countless shops and restaurants nearby along with easy access to major subway lines. Contact me to set up a virtual tour.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 358 West 23rd Street have any available units?
358 West 23rd Street has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 358 West 23rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
358 West 23rd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 358 West 23rd Street pet-friendly?
No, 358 West 23rd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 358 West 23rd Street offer parking?
No, 358 West 23rd Street does not offer parking.
Does 358 West 23rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 358 West 23rd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 358 West 23rd Street have a pool?
No, 358 West 23rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 358 West 23rd Street have accessible units?
No, 358 West 23rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 358 West 23rd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 358 West 23rd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 358 West 23rd Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 358 West 23rd Street does not have units with air conditioning.
