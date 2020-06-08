358 West 23rd Street

Amenities

NO BROKERAGE FEE!PRIME CHELSEA / LOFT STUDIO W/SLEEPING LOFT / STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES / HIGH CEILINGS / AMPLE STORAGE / VIRTUAL TOUR UPON REQUEST!This over-sized studio is located in a prime Chelsea location. The apartment features high lofty ceilings with a sleeping loft, renovated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and plenty of counter and cabinet space, over-sized windows allowing an abundance of natural light, ample storage, spacious tiled bath, and hardwood floors. In the neighborhood, you have Whole Foods, Trader Joe's, The High Line, Chelsea Piers, and countless shops and restaurants nearby along with easy access to major subway lines. Contact me to set up a virtual tour.