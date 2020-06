Amenities

recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities

Welcome home to your gorgeous brand new and fully gut-renovated 1 bed1 bath located on east 57th street and 2nd avenue. 3rd floor apartment in a fantastic building convenient to all - Bedroom easily fits a Queen room and the living room is generous space for entertaining and more!



Contact me today to view this and other top-notch apartments today!