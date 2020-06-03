355 South End Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities elevator gym parking pool garage valet service

Net Effective Rent advertised. NO BROKER FEE (or) ONE MONTH FREE incentive! Limited time onlyCall Ko today for a private viewing! (929)-408-8354Full-service luxurious living with fantastic amenities including; swimming pool, fitness center and much more. This unit has a closed kitchen with new plank floors. The apartment is in very good condition and has great closet space. Just steps from the Brookfield Mall, Oculus, Esplanade by the Hudson River, Freedom Tower, Financial District and so much more! mpg868673