355 South End Avenue
355 South End Avenue

355 South End Avenue · (646) 484-5111
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
355 South End Avenue, New York, NY 10280
Battery Park City

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
Net Effective Rent advertised. NO BROKER FEE (or) ONE MONTH FREE incentive! Limited time onlyCall Ko today for a private viewing! (929)-408-8354Full-service luxurious living with fantastic amenities including; swimming pool, fitness center and much more. This unit has a closed kitchen with new plank floors. The apartment is in very good condition and has great closet space. Just steps from the Brookfield Mall, Oculus, Esplanade by the Hudson River, Freedom Tower, Financial District and so much more! mpg868673

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Does 355 South End Avenue have any available units?
355 South End Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 355 South End Avenue have?
Some of 355 South End Avenue's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 355 South End Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
355 South End Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 355 South End Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 355 South End Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 355 South End Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 355 South End Avenue does offer parking.
Does 355 South End Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 355 South End Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 355 South End Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 355 South End Avenue has a pool.
Does 355 South End Avenue have accessible units?
No, 355 South End Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 355 South End Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 355 South End Avenue has units with dishwashers.
