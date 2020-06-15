354 Broome Street

Amenities

This 1029 sf converted 1-bedroom Nolita loft rental features an enormous living room and large dining area facing west onto Elizabeth Street. A separate entry gallery and generous bedroom/dressing area make this loft uniquely comfortable for living. Brand-new floors throughout and stainless-steel kitchen appliances will make you want to call this oversized loft home. All this in a low-key condo building with elevator, 24-hour doorman, laundry on each floor, and a lovely planted common courtyard. Make your home at the crossroads of Soho, the Lower East Side, and Nolita near several subway lines, the New Museum, Whole Foods, and the best Nolita has to offer. Sorry, no pets allowed for tenants.