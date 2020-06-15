All apartments in New York
354 Broome Street
Last updated June 2 2020 at 11:06 PM

354 Broome Street

354 Broome Street · (212) 913-9058
Location

354 Broome Street, New York, NY 10013
NoLita

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 3-E · Avail. now

$5,250

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
stainless steel
elevator
doorman
courtyard
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
doorman
elevator
This 1029 sf converted 1-bedroom Nolita loft rental features an enormous living room and large dining area facing west onto Elizabeth Street. A separate entry gallery and generous bedroom/dressing area make this loft uniquely comfortable for living. Brand-new floors throughout and stainless-steel kitchen appliances will make you want to call this oversized loft home. All this in a low-key condo building with elevator, 24-hour doorman, laundry on each floor, and a lovely planted common courtyard. Make your home at the crossroads of Soho, the Lower East Side, and Nolita near several subway lines, the New Museum, Whole Foods, and the best Nolita has to offer. Sorry, no pets allowed for tenants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 354 Broome Street have any available units?
354 Broome Street has a unit available for $5,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 354 Broome Street have?
Some of 354 Broome Street's amenities include patio / balcony, stainless steel, and elevator. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 354 Broome Street currently offering any rent specials?
354 Broome Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 354 Broome Street pet-friendly?
No, 354 Broome Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 354 Broome Street offer parking?
No, 354 Broome Street does not offer parking.
Does 354 Broome Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 354 Broome Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 354 Broome Street have a pool?
No, 354 Broome Street does not have a pool.
Does 354 Broome Street have accessible units?
No, 354 Broome Street does not have accessible units.
Does 354 Broome Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 354 Broome Street does not have units with dishwashers.
