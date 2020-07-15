Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning bike storage

COMING SOON

Welcome to 352 East 105th street - Where Upper East Side meets hip, vibrant East Harlem, 352 East 105th Street offers luxuriously appointed Studio, One, Two and Three-Bedroom rentals with spacious layouts, and lots of windows allowing plenty of natural light. Our spacious residences feature oversized windows and abundant sunlight, beautifully renovated open kitchens with polished Quatrz countertops, wooden cabinetry, stainless steel appliances. Modern bathrooms include vanity and Arched hung mirrors, and a masterful combination of Mosaic and Oak tiles. As a resident of The Aspen, you will enjoy such amenities as a Laundry room on every floor, bicycle storage room, and access to great local parks and the East River Esplanade. And yes, we're pet-friendly!



Anticipated move in dates starting from August 10, 2020



APARTMENT FEATURES



- Spacious layouts

- Stunning open kitchens

- Quartz countertops

- Stainless steel appliances

- Windows in almost every room

- Tenant-controlled heat & A/C



COMMUNITY FEATURES



- 24 Security cameras

- Elegant lobby finishes

- On-site laundry

- Bicycle storage room



Photos are from architectural renderings and are only to give an idea of what the finished apartment may look like. Actual finishes may differ.