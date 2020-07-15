All apartments in New York
Last updated July 3 2020 at 2:11 PM

352 East 105th Street

352 East 105th Street · (212) 913-9058
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

352 East 105th Street, New York, NY 10029
East Harlem

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 1-D · Avail. now

$1,950

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
bike storage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
bike storage
lobby
COMING SOON
Welcome to 352 East 105th street - Where Upper East Side meets hip, vibrant East Harlem, 352 East 105th Street offers luxuriously appointed Studio, One, Two and Three-Bedroom rentals with spacious layouts, and lots of windows allowing plenty of natural light. Our spacious residences feature oversized windows and abundant sunlight, beautifully renovated open kitchens with polished Quatrz countertops, wooden cabinetry, stainless steel appliances. Modern bathrooms include vanity and Arched hung mirrors, and a masterful combination of Mosaic and Oak tiles. As a resident of The Aspen, you will enjoy such amenities as a Laundry room on every floor, bicycle storage room, and access to great local parks and the East River Esplanade. And yes, we're pet-friendly!

Anticipated move in dates starting from August 10, 2020

APARTMENT FEATURES

- Spacious layouts
- Stunning open kitchens
- Quartz countertops
- Stainless steel appliances
- Windows in almost every room
- Tenant-controlled heat & A/C

COMMUNITY FEATURES

- 24 Security cameras
- Elegant lobby finishes
- On-site laundry
- Bicycle storage room

Photos are from architectural renderings and are only to give an idea of what the finished apartment may look like. Actual finishes may differ.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 352 East 105th Street have any available units?
352 East 105th Street has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 352 East 105th Street have?
Some of 352 East 105th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 352 East 105th Street currently offering any rent specials?
352 East 105th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 352 East 105th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 352 East 105th Street is pet friendly.
Does 352 East 105th Street offer parking?
No, 352 East 105th Street does not offer parking.
Does 352 East 105th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 352 East 105th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 352 East 105th Street have a pool?
No, 352 East 105th Street does not have a pool.
Does 352 East 105th Street have accessible units?
No, 352 East 105th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 352 East 105th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 352 East 105th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
