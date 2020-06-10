351 East 51st Street

Amenities

2500 SF Penthouse with sweeping city views and 4 terraces! The massive living room is flooded with sunlight from South and East exposures and opens up to a large separate dining room highlighted by gorgeous herringbone floors throughout. The spacious eat-in kitchen with open views to the South has been impeccably designed with white quartz counter tops and custom white cabinetry.The master bedroom is grand in size, with a spacious bathroom finished with beautiful marble tiles, double vanity, separate stalled shower and soaking tub. Both second and third bedrooms are spacious with ensuite marble bathrooms and have great closet space and great views. In addition the apartment has a separate powder room and a vented washer dryer in the unit.The Beekman Regent stands on top of an elegant prewar facade originally built in 1898 and reimagined as a luxury tower in 2002. A harmonious blend of old world elegance and modern luxuries. The building has been built to the highest of standard unparalleled in today's market including: full time concierge, state of the art fitness center, valet, lounge, bike room, live in super, and garage.