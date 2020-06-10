All apartments in New York
New York, NY
351 East 51st Street
Last updated June 5 2020 at 10:00 AM

351 East 51st Street

351 East 51st Street · (212) 683-8300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

351 East 51st Street, New York, NY 10022
Midtown East

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit PH3B · Avail. now

$22,750

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
gym
concierge
doorman
Unit Amenities
bathtub
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
concierge
doorman
gym
parking
bike storage
garage
valet service
2500 SF Penthouse with sweeping city views and 4 terraces! The massive living room is flooded with sunlight from South and East exposures and opens up to a large separate dining room highlighted by gorgeous herringbone floors throughout. The spacious eat-in kitchen with open views to the South has been impeccably designed with white quartz counter tops and custom white cabinetry.The master bedroom is grand in size, with a spacious bathroom finished with beautiful marble tiles, double vanity, separate stalled shower and soaking tub. Both second and third bedrooms are spacious with ensuite marble bathrooms and have great closet space and great views. In addition the apartment has a separate powder room and a vented washer dryer in the unit.The Beekman Regent stands on top of an elegant prewar facade originally built in 1898 and reimagined as a luxury tower in 2002. A harmonious blend of old world elegance and modern luxuries. The building has been built to the highest of standard unparalleled in today's market including: full time concierge, state of the art fitness center, valet, lounge, bike room, live in super, and garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 351 East 51st Street have any available units?
351 East 51st Street has a unit available for $22,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 351 East 51st Street have?
Some of 351 East 51st Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 351 East 51st Street currently offering any rent specials?
351 East 51st Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 351 East 51st Street pet-friendly?
No, 351 East 51st Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 351 East 51st Street offer parking?
Yes, 351 East 51st Street does offer parking.
Does 351 East 51st Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 351 East 51st Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 351 East 51st Street have a pool?
No, 351 East 51st Street does not have a pool.
Does 351 East 51st Street have accessible units?
No, 351 East 51st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 351 East 51st Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 351 East 51st Street does not have units with dishwashers.
