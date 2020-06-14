All apartments in New York
35 Essex Street
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:35 AM

35 Essex Street

35 Essex Street · (212) 381-6568
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

35 Essex Street, New York, NY 10002
Chinatown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 7D · Avail. now

$2,750

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
furnished
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Delancey Crossing is offering a rare one bedroom, one bath with a private terrace facing South-Easterly. The kitchen is open and has maple wood cabinets, a marble counter top, GE appliances and custom tiles. The generous living room offers several layout options. The bedroom fits a queen set and has a closet. Hard wood floors grace the entire space. The bathroom is large, has a pedestal sink and custom tiles throughout. A washer and dryer in the unit completes the home. Control your own climate with the dual A/C & Heating in each room. Tenant pays for Gas heat and electric. Enjoy the furnished and landscaped roof deck, free bike & storage in the basement, televised intercom and a live-in Super. Steps away from all of the hot spots, shopping and more. Cat ok, no dogs please. Move in June 1st.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 35 Essex Street have any available units?
35 Essex Street has a unit available for $2,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 35 Essex Street have?
Some of 35 Essex Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 35 Essex Street currently offering any rent specials?
35 Essex Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 35 Essex Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 35 Essex Street is pet friendly.
Does 35 Essex Street offer parking?
No, 35 Essex Street does not offer parking.
Does 35 Essex Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 35 Essex Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 35 Essex Street have a pool?
No, 35 Essex Street does not have a pool.
Does 35 Essex Street have accessible units?
No, 35 Essex Street does not have accessible units.
Does 35 Essex Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 35 Essex Street does not have units with dishwashers.
