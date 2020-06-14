35 Essex Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities pet friendly

Delancey Crossing is offering a rare one bedroom, one bath with a private terrace facing South-Easterly. The kitchen is open and has maple wood cabinets, a marble counter top, GE appliances and custom tiles. The generous living room offers several layout options. The bedroom fits a queen set and has a closet. Hard wood floors grace the entire space. The bathroom is large, has a pedestal sink and custom tiles throughout. A washer and dryer in the unit completes the home. Control your own climate with the dual A/C & Heating in each room. Tenant pays for Gas heat and electric. Enjoy the furnished and landscaped roof deck, free bike & storage in the basement, televised intercom and a live-in Super. Steps away from all of the hot spots, shopping and more. Cat ok, no dogs please. Move in June 1st.