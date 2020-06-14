All apartments in New York
Last updated June 10 2020 at 10:17 PM

35 Central Park North

35 Central Park North · (917) 443-8289
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

35 Central Park North, New York, NY 10026
Harlem

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3-B · Avail. now

$4,050

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
elevator
bike storage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
elevator
bike storage
CENTRAL PARK NORTH! Elegant and Charming building on Central Park North. Sun-filled, Spacious true three bed and two baths apartment with Central Park Views! This apartment features a massive living room, eat-in Custom made kitchen including Dishwasher. Three XL bedrooms, Subway tile bathroom, hardwood floors, high ceilings, and great closets. Located in a well-maintained building with Elevator, Laundry and Bike room. Convenient to Central Park as well as Columbia University, Mount Sinai Hospital and 2/3/6 trains. For viewing please TEXT/EMAIL

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 35 Central Park North have any available units?
35 Central Park North has a unit available for $4,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 35 Central Park North have?
Some of 35 Central Park North's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and elevator. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 35 Central Park North currently offering any rent specials?
35 Central Park North isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 35 Central Park North pet-friendly?
No, 35 Central Park North is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 35 Central Park North offer parking?
No, 35 Central Park North does not offer parking.
Does 35 Central Park North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 35 Central Park North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 35 Central Park North have a pool?
No, 35 Central Park North does not have a pool.
Does 35 Central Park North have accessible units?
No, 35 Central Park North does not have accessible units.
Does 35 Central Park North have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 35 Central Park North has units with dishwashers.
