35 Central Park North

CENTRAL PARK NORTH! Elegant and Charming building on Central Park North. Sun-filled, Spacious true three bed and two baths apartment with Central Park Views! This apartment features a massive living room, eat-in Custom made kitchen including Dishwasher. Three XL bedrooms, Subway tile bathroom, hardwood floors, high ceilings, and great closets. Located in a well-maintained building with Elevator, Laundry and Bike room. Convenient to Central Park as well as Columbia University, Mount Sinai Hospital and 2/3/6 trains. For viewing please TEXT/EMAIL