This museum quality parlor floor is unlike any apartment available in Manhattan. With meticulously preserved architectural features from the 1890's one is instantly transported to the New York City's Gilded Age. This home comes fully furnished with fine art, sculptures and a grand piano and is available for a minimum of 30 days. Please contact listing broker for additional questions regarding timelines or suitability. Pets are considered on a case-by-case basis and smoking is not permitted. Located just one flight up the building's stoop. Utilities $150 per month.