349 East 78th St. 2A
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

349 East 78th St. 2A

349 East 78th Street · (747) 243-1894
Location

349 East 78th Street, New York, NY 10075
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit Unit 2A · Avail. now

$2,125

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
some paid utils
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Gas, heat and hot water included!!!!! - Property Id: 247899

Just one flight up to this fabulous front facing studio offering strip wood floors, full bathroom and separate kitchen area. Intercom, super resides on the block, gas, heat, and hot water included. We are offering 12th month rent free on a 12 month lease based on tenant taking occupancy within 12 days of submitting application.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/349-east-78th-st.-new-york-ny-unit-2a/247899
Property Id 247899

(RLNE5939932)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

