349 East 78th St. 2A

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly some paid utils range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Gas, heat and hot water included!!!!! - Property Id: 247899



Just one flight up to this fabulous front facing studio offering strip wood floors, full bathroom and separate kitchen area. Intercom, super resides on the block, gas, heat, and hot water included. We are offering 12th month rent free on a 12 month lease based on tenant taking occupancy within 12 days of submitting application.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/349-east-78th-st.-new-york-ny-unit-2a/247899

Property Id 247899



(RLNE5939932)