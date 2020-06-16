346 East 65th Street

Amenities

air conditioning internet access furnished range

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished range Property Amenities internet access

Take a personal 3D virtual tour of this property from the comfort of your couch with our team today: https://geocv.com/cNb_2TZWNbeGGyIcRid0iA



Furnished Master Queen Room 4B home with a queen bed. 1 to 18 month agreements available!



The home includes heating, ac high speed internet, bed linens, and towels.



Queen Size Bedroom: This perfectly sized 1 bedroom home is fully designed for a grande and sophisticated New York City living experience. From the galley kitchen to the soft color palette, youll be proud of your home.



The June Homes mission is to make renting an apartment as easy and stress-free as possible, with no broker fees or hidden fees, flexible terms and all homes equipped with furnishings, utilities, fast Wi-Fi and cable, bathroom and cleaning essentials, and 24-hour support. Book a virtual tour today and chat with a June team member to help find the right space for you.



The prices of our homes are calculated dynamically and can evolve.

The price shown on the listing is the Best Available Rate.

These prices were generated on June 15, 2020.



See below for additional prices and date range options:



June 15, 2020 - July 30, 2020: $2400.00/month

June 15, 2020 - Jan. 1, 2021: $3100.00/month



#281: Upper East Side Master Queen Room 4B