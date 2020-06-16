All apartments in New York
Find more places like 346 East 65th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
346 East 65th Street
Last updated June 16 2020 at 9:25 PM

346 East 65th Street

346 East 65th Street · (201) 845-7300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Upper East Side
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

346 East 65th Street, New York, NY 10065
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 470 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

air conditioning
internet access
furnished
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
range
Property Amenities
internet access
Take a personal 3D virtual tour of this property from the comfort of your couch with our team today: https://geocv.com/cNb_2TZWNbeGGyIcRid0iA

Furnished Master Queen Room 4B home with a queen bed. 1 to 18 month agreements available!

The home includes heating, ac high speed internet, bed linens, and towels.

Queen Size Bedroom: This perfectly sized 1 bedroom home is fully designed for a grande and sophisticated New York City living experience. From the galley kitchen to the soft color palette, youll be proud of your home.

The June Homes mission is to make renting an apartment as easy and stress-free as possible, with no broker fees or hidden fees, flexible terms and all homes equipped with furnishings, utilities, fast Wi-Fi and cable, bathroom and cleaning essentials, and 24-hour support. Book a virtual tour today and chat with a June team member to help find the right space for you.

The prices of our homes are calculated dynamically and can evolve.
The price shown on the listing is the Best Available Rate.
These prices were generated on June 15, 2020.

See below for additional prices and date range options:

June 15, 2020 - July 30, 2020: $2400.00/month
June 15, 2020 - Jan. 1, 2021: $3100.00/month

#281: Upper East Side Master Queen Room 4B

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 346 East 65th Street have any available units?
346 East 65th Street has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 346 East 65th Street have?
Some of 346 East 65th Street's amenities include air conditioning, internet access, and furnished. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 346 East 65th Street currently offering any rent specials?
346 East 65th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 346 East 65th Street pet-friendly?
No, 346 East 65th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 346 East 65th Street offer parking?
No, 346 East 65th Street does not offer parking.
Does 346 East 65th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 346 East 65th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 346 East 65th Street have a pool?
No, 346 East 65th Street does not have a pool.
Does 346 East 65th Street have accessible units?
No, 346 East 65th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 346 East 65th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 346 East 65th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 346 East 65th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Gracie Court
920 Riverside Dr
New York, NY 10032
House 39
225 East 39th Street
New York, NY 10016
The Cole
354 E 91st St
New York, NY 10128
21 West Street
21 West St
New York, NY 10014
75 West End Avenue
75 West End Avenue
New York, NY 10023
The Chrystie
229 Chrystie St
New York, NY 10002
Avalon Bowery Place
11 E 1st St
New York, NY 10003
London Terrace Gardens
435 West 23rd Street
New York, NY 10011

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity