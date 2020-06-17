345 West 84th Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Welcome to this upper West Side studio gem that comes with your own private terrace with north, east, and west views.



Historic and beautifully maintained, this building welcomes you with a Tiffany style chandelier, in-laid oak flooring and original turn-of-the century natural wood wainscot throughout.



Recently renovated to perfection while maintaining the beautiful turn-of-the century classic details: picture moldings, gorgeous wood, tile and decorative marble fireplace, historically correct new oak flooring with soundproofing underneath. The brand new kitchen with Quartz countertops throughout features generous storage in all solid wood, soft-close cabinetry and drawers, new brushed Stainless Summit Appliances including a gas stove with Range hood. Professional level refrigerator and freezer.



To the left of the kitchen is a closet revealing your private brand-new LG washer/dryer. Set a timer and return home to freshly washed and dried laundry! The closet also features a quartz countertop, and full hanging clothes storage above.



The bed Alcove is setup with a beautiful oak Murphy bed and built-in oak desk and workspace with plenty of drawer storage. Fold up the Murphy full sized bed to reveal a generous workspace or to extend your entertainment from the Living Room. This quiet tree-lined landmarked block is right in the middle of one of Manhattan's most desirable neighborhoods situated one-half block from Riverside Park and close to Central Park, the 1 train and crosstown 86th street bus. Fantastic restaurants like Maison Pickle, 5 Napkin Burger, Barney Greengrass and the neighborhood staple Zabars!