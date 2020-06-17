All apartments in New York
345 West 84th Street
Last updated June 8 2020 at 11:35 AM

345 West 84th Street

345 West 84th Street · (212) 381-2379
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

345 West 84th Street, New York, NY 10024
Upper West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 8 · Avail. now

$2,550

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Welcome to this upper West Side studio gem that comes with your own private terrace with north, east, and west views.

Historic and beautifully maintained, this building welcomes you with a Tiffany style chandelier, in-laid oak flooring and original turn-of-the century natural wood wainscot throughout.

Recently renovated to perfection while maintaining the beautiful turn-of-the century classic details: picture moldings, gorgeous wood, tile and decorative marble fireplace, historically correct new oak flooring with soundproofing underneath. The brand new kitchen with Quartz countertops throughout features generous storage in all solid wood, soft-close cabinetry and drawers, new brushed Stainless Summit Appliances including a gas stove with Range hood. Professional level refrigerator and freezer.

To the left of the kitchen is a closet revealing your private brand-new LG washer/dryer. Set a timer and return home to freshly washed and dried laundry! The closet also features a quartz countertop, and full hanging clothes storage above.

The bed Alcove is setup with a beautiful oak Murphy bed and built-in oak desk and workspace with plenty of drawer storage. Fold up the Murphy full sized bed to reveal a generous workspace or to extend your entertainment from the Living Room. This quiet tree-lined landmarked block is right in the middle of one of Manhattan's most desirable neighborhoods situated one-half block from Riverside Park and close to Central Park, the 1 train and crosstown 86th street bus. Fantastic restaurants like Maison Pickle, 5 Napkin Burger, Barney Greengrass and the neighborhood staple Zabars!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 345 West 84th Street have any available units?
345 West 84th Street has a unit available for $2,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 345 West 84th Street have?
Some of 345 West 84th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 345 West 84th Street currently offering any rent specials?
345 West 84th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 345 West 84th Street pet-friendly?
No, 345 West 84th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 345 West 84th Street offer parking?
No, 345 West 84th Street does not offer parking.
Does 345 West 84th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 345 West 84th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 345 West 84th Street have a pool?
No, 345 West 84th Street does not have a pool.
Does 345 West 84th Street have accessible units?
No, 345 West 84th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 345 West 84th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 345 West 84th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
