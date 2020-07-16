344 East 58th Street 4A

Amenities

Charming one bedroom apartment with working wood burning fireplace. This north facing apartment is flooded with light. Catch a glimpse of the tram though your window. This spacious apartment has a dishwasher and lots of cabinets, making it easy to cook and entertain. The bedroom features french doors and easily fits a queen size bed. It also boasts great closet space. Another highlight of the apartment is the skylight in the bathroom. The high ceilings make this apartment unique. The building is a pristine walk up close to restaurants, shopping, supermarkets, gyms and transportation. Call for a private appointment.