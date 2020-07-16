All apartments in New York
344 East 58th Street 4A
344 East 58th Street 4A

344 E 58th St · (212) 319-1668 ext. 733
Location

344 E 58th St, New York, NY 10022
Midtown East

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 4A · Avail. now

$2,650

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

dishwasher
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
Property Amenities
Charming one bedroom apartment with working wood burning fireplace. This north facing apartment is flooded with light. Catch a glimpse of the tram though your window. This spacious apartment has a dishwasher and lots of cabinets, making it easy to cook and entertain. The bedroom features french doors and easily fits a queen size bed. It also boasts great closet space. Another highlight of the apartment is the skylight in the bathroom. The high ceilings make this apartment unique. The building is a pristine walk up close to restaurants, shopping, supermarkets, gyms and transportation. Call for a private appointment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 344 East 58th Street 4A have any available units?
344 East 58th Street 4A has a unit available for $2,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 344 East 58th Street 4A currently offering any rent specials?
344 East 58th Street 4A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 344 East 58th Street 4A pet-friendly?
No, 344 East 58th Street 4A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 344 East 58th Street 4A offer parking?
No, 344 East 58th Street 4A does not offer parking.
Does 344 East 58th Street 4A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 344 East 58th Street 4A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 344 East 58th Street 4A have a pool?
No, 344 East 58th Street 4A does not have a pool.
Does 344 East 58th Street 4A have accessible units?
No, 344 East 58th Street 4A does not have accessible units.
Does 344 East 58th Street 4A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 344 East 58th Street 4A has units with dishwashers.
Does 344 East 58th Street 4A have units with air conditioning?
No, 344 East 58th Street 4A does not have units with air conditioning.
