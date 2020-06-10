343 East 74th Street

Amenities

Come take a virtual tour and check out the photos. Apartment 10E is a large bright alcove studio that is approximately 550-square-foot, which can easily be converted into a one-bedroom. Make this your home or consider it the perfect place for your home office or for use when you have a visitor and need some extra space! The entry foyer has a double coat closet, and an updated separate galley kitchen with pass-through countertop, makes this a great space for entertaining. The large 12' x 17' living room, with a separate sleeping alcove has a nice large window facing east with great morning light. Wood strip herringbone floors can be found throughout. Additionally there is a wall of closets, an in-unit washer/dryer, a nice marble bathroom with full size bathtub, and central heating and cooling. The apartment will be freshly painted and sterilized. Currently, in person showings are not possible.The Forum is a full service building with full time doorman, concierge, gym, roof deck & great staff! Sorry no pets!