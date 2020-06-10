All apartments in New York
Location

343 East 74th Street, New York, NY 10021
Upper East Side

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 10E · Avail. now

$2,950

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

Come take a virtual tour and check out the photos. Apartment 10E is a large bright alcove studio that is approximately 550-square-foot, which can easily be converted into a one-bedroom. Make this your home or consider it the perfect place for your home office or for use when you have a visitor and need some extra space! The entry foyer has a double coat closet, and an updated separate galley kitchen with pass-through countertop, makes this a great space for entertaining. The large 12' x 17' living room, with a separate sleeping alcove has a nice large window facing east with great morning light. Wood strip herringbone floors can be found throughout. Additionally there is a wall of closets, an in-unit washer/dryer, a nice marble bathroom with full size bathtub, and central heating and cooling. The apartment will be freshly painted and sterilized. Currently, in person showings are not possible.The Forum is a full service building with full time doorman, concierge, gym, roof deck & great staff! Sorry no pets!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 343 East 74th Street have any available units?
343 East 74th Street has a unit available for $2,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 343 East 74th Street have?
Some of 343 East 74th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 343 East 74th Street currently offering any rent specials?
343 East 74th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 343 East 74th Street pet-friendly?
No, 343 East 74th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 343 East 74th Street offer parking?
Yes, 343 East 74th Street does offer parking.
Does 343 East 74th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 343 East 74th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 343 East 74th Street have a pool?
No, 343 East 74th Street does not have a pool.
Does 343 East 74th Street have accessible units?
No, 343 East 74th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 343 East 74th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 343 East 74th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
