342 West 56th Street

Amenities
Amazing studio in Hell's Kitchen. Amenities included: hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, laundry in building, and package pickup, elevator, super, video intercom security. Utilities included: heat, air conditioning and water. Is pet friendly. Date Available: Jul 1st 2020. $2,100/month rent. $2,100 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact Natalie at 917-817-0806 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software. Smoking Not Allowed