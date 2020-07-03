All apartments in New York
342 West 56th Street
Last updated July 1 2020 at 6:59 PM

342 West 56th Street

342 West 56th Street · (917) 817-0806
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

342 West 56th Street, New York, NY 10019
Hell's Kitchen

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

Studio

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$2,000

Studio · 1 Bath · 340 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Amazing studio in Hell's Kitchen. Amenities included: hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, laundry in building, and package pickup, elevator, super, video intercom security. Utilities included: heat, air conditioning and water. Is pet friendly. Date Available: Jul 1st 2020. $2,100/month rent. $2,100 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact Natalie at 917-817-0806 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software. Smoking Not Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 342 West 56th Street have any available units?
342 West 56th Street has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 342 West 56th Street have?
Some of 342 West 56th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 342 West 56th Street currently offering any rent specials?
342 West 56th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 342 West 56th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 342 West 56th Street is pet friendly.
Does 342 West 56th Street offer parking?
Yes, 342 West 56th Street offers parking.
Does 342 West 56th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 342 West 56th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 342 West 56th Street have a pool?
No, 342 West 56th Street does not have a pool.
Does 342 West 56th Street have accessible units?
No, 342 West 56th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 342 West 56th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 342 West 56th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
