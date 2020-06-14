All apartments in New York
Last updated June 10 2020 at 4:31 PM

338 East 67th Street

338 East 67th Street · (212) 913-9058
Location

338 East 67th Street, New York, NY 10065
Upper East Side

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 9 · Avail. now

$2,900

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
Video appointments available just reach out to the listing agent to schedule a virtual showing. Don't worry, we're here to help you find your next home no matter what!

** E 60s * Sponsor Unit NO Board Approval * Huge Sun-Flooded 2BD with High Ceilings, Lined with Windows, Open Kitchen, Warm Wood Trim, and Sprawling Hardwood Floors **

This large 2BD home greets you with a long hallway with high ceilings, where you'll find the first bedroom with custom closet space. The polished hardwood floors lead you to the main living area, host to the kitchen and massive living room, with oversized windows that fill the room with light, all accompanied by beautiful trim molding. The second bedroom is large enough to fit a king and is also outfitted with smart custom shelving. Windowed bathroom features under the sink storage, a tri-fold mirrored cabinet, and vanity lighting.

Tremendously located in the East 60s just steps from restaurants, nightlife, and transportation as well as Hunter College and Sloan.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 338 East 67th Street have any available units?
338 East 67th Street has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 338 East 67th Street currently offering any rent specials?
338 East 67th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 338 East 67th Street pet-friendly?
No, 338 East 67th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 338 East 67th Street offer parking?
No, 338 East 67th Street does not offer parking.
Does 338 East 67th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 338 East 67th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 338 East 67th Street have a pool?
No, 338 East 67th Street does not have a pool.
Does 338 East 67th Street have accessible units?
No, 338 East 67th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 338 East 67th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 338 East 67th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 338 East 67th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 338 East 67th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
