338 East 67th Street

Video appointments available just reach out to the listing agent to schedule a virtual showing. Don't worry, we're here to help you find your next home no matter what!



** E 60s * Sponsor Unit NO Board Approval * Huge Sun-Flooded 2BD with High Ceilings, Lined with Windows, Open Kitchen, Warm Wood Trim, and Sprawling Hardwood Floors **



This large 2BD home greets you with a long hallway with high ceilings, where you'll find the first bedroom with custom closet space. The polished hardwood floors lead you to the main living area, host to the kitchen and massive living room, with oversized windows that fill the room with light, all accompanied by beautiful trim molding. The second bedroom is large enough to fit a king and is also outfitted with smart custom shelving. Windowed bathroom features under the sink storage, a tri-fold mirrored cabinet, and vanity lighting.



Tremendously located in the East 60s just steps from restaurants, nightlife, and transportation as well as Hunter College and Sloan.