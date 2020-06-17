336 East 55th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished Property Amenities internet access

Amazing fully furnished 1 bdr apartment :- Full-size eat-in kitchen with coffee maker, toaster, kitchen utensils etc. - High ceilings and lots of natural light.- Dining table.- Wireless Internet, Flat-screen TV, basic cable, Netflix.- Sofa-bed / sleeping coach.- Washer in the unit.- Decorative fireplace.BUILDING:- Apartment is located on the 2nd floor.- Walk-up building.LOCATION:- Located on East 55th St and 2nd Ave. - Close to the subway:* E-M-6 at Lexington Av-53 St (0.3 miles)* N-R-4-5-6-W at Lexington Av-59 St (0.37 miles)* E-M-6 at 51st St (0.37 miles)* F-Q at 63rd Street (0.47 miles)* F-Q at Lexington Av (0.54 miles)