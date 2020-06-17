All apartments in New York
Find more places like 336 East 55th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
336 East 55th Street
Last updated June 10 2020 at 8:26 PM

336 East 55th Street

336 East 55th Street · (212) 616-1508
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Midtown East
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

336 East 55th Street, New York, NY 10022
Midtown East

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

fireplace
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
Property Amenities
internet access
Amazing fully furnished 1 bdr apartment :- Full-size eat-in kitchen with coffee maker, toaster, kitchen utensils etc. - High ceilings and lots of natural light.- Dining table.- Wireless Internet, Flat-screen TV, basic cable, Netflix.- Sofa-bed / sleeping coach.- Washer in the unit.- Decorative fireplace.BUILDING:- Apartment is located on the 2nd floor.- Walk-up building.LOCATION:- Located on East 55th St and 2nd Ave. - Close to the subway:* E-M-6 at Lexington Av-53 St (0.3 miles)* N-R-4-5-6-W at Lexington Av-59 St (0.37 miles)* E-M-6 at 51st St (0.37 miles)* F-Q at 63rd Street (0.47 miles)* F-Q at Lexington Av (0.54 miles)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 336 East 55th Street have any available units?
336 East 55th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 336 East 55th Street currently offering any rent specials?
336 East 55th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 336 East 55th Street pet-friendly?
No, 336 East 55th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 336 East 55th Street offer parking?
No, 336 East 55th Street does not offer parking.
Does 336 East 55th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 336 East 55th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 336 East 55th Street have a pool?
No, 336 East 55th Street does not have a pool.
Does 336 East 55th Street have accessible units?
No, 336 East 55th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 336 East 55th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 336 East 55th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 336 East 55th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 336 East 55th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 336 East 55th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

West Side Marquis
70 West 95th Street
New York, NY 10025
Parc East
240 E 27th St
New York, NY 10016
The Larstrand
227 West 77th Street
New York, NY 10024
RiverEast
408 East 92nd Street
New York, NY 10128
Prism
50 E 28th St
New York, NY 10016
433 West 21st Street
433 West 21st Street
New York, NY 10011
800 Sixth
800 6th Ave
New York, NY 10001
88 Leonard
88 Leonard Street
New York, NY 10013

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity