3341 Broadway, New York, NY 10031. Ground floor plus basement retail space is available for rent. It is located on a heavily pedestrian trafficked corner of Broadway and 135th Street and could be very beneficial for a retail business. The building is in a densely populated residential neighborhood close to 1 train station. The space is approximately 700 SF plus the basement; frontage: 20.4 ft. The space is well suited for a variety of commercial uses. Asking Rent: $120/SF