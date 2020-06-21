All apartments in New York
Find more places like 334 West 46th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
334 West 46th Street
Last updated June 21 2020 at 8:35 AM

334 West 46th Street

334 West 46th Street · (201) 845-7300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Hell's Kitchen
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

334 West 46th Street, New York, NY 10036
Hell's Kitchen

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$2,825

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 370 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

fireplace
internet access
furnished
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
range
Property Amenities
internet access
Take a personal 3D virtual tour of this property from the comfort of your couch with our team today: https://geocv.com/VV5yMWqeNzyl2WWPMnMQZQ

Furnished Full Room 3F home with a full bed. 1 to 18 month agreements available!

The home includes high speed internet, bed linens, and towels.

Perhaps the coolest bedroom youve seen in awhile, this Queen includes glass double exterior doors, an unexpected faux fireplace and exposed brick walls with built-in shelving that are begging for your decor.

The June Homes mission is to make renting an apartment as easy and stress-free as possible, with no broker fees or hidden fees, flexible terms and all homes equipped with furnishings, utilities, fast Wi-Fi and cable, bathroom and cleaning essentials, and 24-hour support. Book a virtual tour today and chat with a June team member to help find the right space for you.

The prices of our homes are calculated dynamically and can evolve.
The price shown on the listing is the Best Available Rate.
These prices were generated on June 20, 2020.

See below for additional prices and date range options:

June 19, 2020 - Feb. 19, 2022: $2875/month
June 19, 2020 - Jan. 1, 2021: $3475/month
June 19, 2020 - Aug. 3, 2020: $2825/month

#332: Hells Kitchen Full Room 3F

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 334 West 46th Street have any available units?
334 West 46th Street has a unit available for $2,825 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 334 West 46th Street have?
Some of 334 West 46th Street's amenities include fireplace, internet access, and furnished. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 334 West 46th Street currently offering any rent specials?
334 West 46th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 334 West 46th Street pet-friendly?
No, 334 West 46th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 334 West 46th Street offer parking?
No, 334 West 46th Street does not offer parking.
Does 334 West 46th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 334 West 46th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 334 West 46th Street have a pool?
No, 334 West 46th Street does not have a pool.
Does 334 West 46th Street have accessible units?
No, 334 West 46th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 334 West 46th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 334 West 46th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 334 West 46th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Octagon
888 Main St
New York, NY 10044
Ten23
500 W 23rd St
New York, NY 10011
777 6th Avenue
777 6th Ave
New York, NY 10001
2 Cooper Square
2 Cooper Square
New York, NY 10003
Beaux Arts
310 East 44th Street
New York, NY 10017
Avalon Midtown West
250 W 50th St
New York, NY 10019
600 Washington
600 Washington St
New York, NY 10014
The Sutton Collection - 404/405 East 55 Street
404 East 55th Street
New York, NY 10022

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity