334 West 46th Street

Take a personal 3D virtual tour of this property from the comfort of your couch with our team today: https://geocv.com/VV5yMWqeNzyl2WWPMnMQZQ



Furnished Full Room 3F home with a full bed. 1 to 18 month agreements available!



The home includes high speed internet, bed linens, and towels.



Perhaps the coolest bedroom youve seen in awhile, this Queen includes glass double exterior doors, an unexpected faux fireplace and exposed brick walls with built-in shelving that are begging for your decor.



The prices of our homes are calculated dynamically and can evolve.

The price shown on the listing is the Best Available Rate.

These prices were generated on June 20, 2020.



See below for additional prices and date range options:



June 19, 2020 - Feb. 19, 2022: $2875/month

June 19, 2020 - Jan. 1, 2021: $3475/month

June 19, 2020 - Aug. 3, 2020: $2825/month



#332: Hells Kitchen Full Room 3F