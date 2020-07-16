All apartments in New York
Find more places like 333 East 49th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
333 East 49th Street
Last updated July 18 2020 at 3:15 PM

333 East 49th Street

333 East 49th Street · (212) 913-9058
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Midtown East
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

333 East 49th Street, New York, NY 10022
Midtown East

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 4-R · Avail. now

$3,925

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
gym
concierge
Unit Amenities
extra storage
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
concierge
doorman
gym
on-site laundry
parking
bike storage
garage
internet access
No fee! Photos and floor plan of the actual apartment. Available now! Lease break opportunity in a desirable Midtown East building. The apartment has been unoccupied since February 6. You may assume the current lease for 3 months, or sign a brand new 12 month lease at the advertised price of $3,925. Move right in! Easy approval process.

This oversized one-bedroom faces South and has great closet space, with additional storage available in the building. The windowed kitchen is spacious enough for two to cook comfortably with ample counter and cabinet space. The sizable bedroom features a double-wide closet, plus the extra-large closet in the entryway, and an additional linen closet.

This luxury post-war doorman building is located between First and Second Avenue in a wonderful Midtown East neighborhood. The pet-friendly building features a full-time concierge, viewing atrium garden, a complementary fitness center, laundry room, housekeeping services, and high-speed Internet access. There is a beautiful rooftop sun deck, a bike room, common storage space, and a full-service parking garage.

Close to all Midtown East conveniences including Whole Foods, new Trader Joe's (coming in 2020), Equinox, SoulCycle, and all of the great restaurants at 3rd Avenue. Easy commute to anywhere in the city with E, M, 6 lines just moments away.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 333 East 49th Street have any available units?
333 East 49th Street has a unit available for $3,925 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 333 East 49th Street have?
Some of 333 East 49th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 333 East 49th Street currently offering any rent specials?
333 East 49th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 333 East 49th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 333 East 49th Street is pet friendly.
Does 333 East 49th Street offer parking?
Yes, 333 East 49th Street offers parking.
Does 333 East 49th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 333 East 49th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 333 East 49th Street have a pool?
No, 333 East 49th Street does not have a pool.
Does 333 East 49th Street have accessible units?
No, 333 East 49th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 333 East 49th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 333 East 49th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 333 East 49th Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Carnegie Mews
211 West 56th Street
New York, NY 10106
Parc Cameron
41 W 86th St
New York, NY 10024
The Regent
45 West 60th Street
New York, NY 10023
Crystal Green
330 West 39th Street
New York, NY 10018
75 West End Avenue
75 West End Avenue
New York, NY 10023
Instrata Nomad
10 E 29th St
New York, NY 10016
600 Washington
600 Washington St
New York, NY 10014
88 Leonard
88 Leonard Street
New York, NY 10013

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Luxury PlacesNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideChelsea
Hell's KitchenMidtown EastFinancial District
Washington HeightsHarlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity