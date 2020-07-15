333 E 54 Street

Amenities

patio / balcony elevator

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities elevator

Just on the market! Rare tremendous studio in elevator building with laundry. Huge above scale main room. Large private patio. Large dining foyer. Separate kitchen with full appliances and good cabinet and counter space. High ceilings. Great closet space. In immaculate elevator building with laundry. On beautiful and quiet tree line block. Close to E train, #6 train and R, and N. Close to many great restaurants, bars, beer gardens, corporate offices and more. Great opportunity to lock in to a huge undermarket midtown studio.