333 E 54 Street
Last updated July 3 2020 at 8:23 AM

333 E 54 Street

333 East 54th Street · (917) 428-3458
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

333 East 54th Street, New York, NY 10022
Midtown East

Price and availability

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
elevator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
elevator
Just on the market! Rare tremendous studio in elevator building with laundry. Huge above scale main room. Large private patio. Large dining foyer. Separate kitchen with full appliances and good cabinet and counter space. High ceilings. Great closet space. In immaculate elevator building with laundry. On beautiful and quiet tree line block. Close to E train, #6 train and R, and N. Close to many great restaurants, bars, beer gardens, corporate offices and more. Great opportunity to lock in to a huge undermarket midtown studio.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 333 E 54 Street have any available units?
333 E 54 Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 333 E 54 Street currently offering any rent specials?
333 E 54 Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 333 E 54 Street pet-friendly?
No, 333 E 54 Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 333 E 54 Street offer parking?
No, 333 E 54 Street does not offer parking.
Does 333 E 54 Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 333 E 54 Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 333 E 54 Street have a pool?
No, 333 E 54 Street does not have a pool.
Does 333 E 54 Street have accessible units?
No, 333 E 54 Street does not have accessible units.
Does 333 E 54 Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 333 E 54 Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 333 E 54 Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 333 E 54 Street does not have units with air conditioning.
