33 West 131st Street

This unit is conveniently located on the top floor of a beautiful brownstone in the heart of Harlem on W. 131st St. off Lenox Ave.! The apartment features a full kitchen with stainless steal appliances, granite counter tops and an abundance of cabinet space. The bedroom fits a queen sized bed, there is ample closet space and the unit gets plenty of natural light!This is a very private, serene, clean and well-maintained brownstone. The landlord does not allow any smoking or vaping of any kind by their tenants. No pets allowed.There is a laundromat on the corner of the block as well as a supermarket and plenty of eateries just around the corner on Lenox. Find yourself less than a 2 minute walk to the 2/3 train line 135th st. station and also steps from Harlem hospital.A two year lease would be considered at a rate of $2,001.To watch a video tour, click here!: https://youtu.be/VgZsLZvpFsYTo view any of my listings, call or e-mail Kenneth at (646) 467-0196 or Ken@lrg.nyc Legacy1883