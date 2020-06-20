All apartments in New York
33 West 131st Street

Location

33 West 131st Street, New York, NY 10037
Harlem

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
This unit is conveniently located on the top floor of a beautiful brownstone in the heart of Harlem on W. 131st St. off Lenox Ave.! The apartment features a full kitchen with stainless steal appliances, granite counter tops and an abundance of cabinet space. The bedroom fits a queen sized bed, there is ample closet space and the unit gets plenty of natural light!This is a very private, serene, clean and well-maintained brownstone. The landlord does not allow any smoking or vaping of any kind by their tenants. No pets allowed.There is a laundromat on the corner of the block as well as a supermarket and plenty of eateries just around the corner on Lenox. Find yourself less than a 2 minute walk to the 2/3 train line 135th st. station and also steps from Harlem hospital.A two year lease would be considered at a rate of $2,001.To watch a video tour, click here!: https://youtu.be/VgZsLZvpFsYTo view any of my listings, call or e-mail Kenneth at (646) 467-0196 or Ken@lrg.nyc Legacy1883

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 33 West 131st Street have any available units?
33 West 131st Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 33 West 131st Street currently offering any rent specials?
33 West 131st Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 33 West 131st Street pet-friendly?
No, 33 West 131st Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 33 West 131st Street offer parking?
No, 33 West 131st Street does not offer parking.
Does 33 West 131st Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 33 West 131st Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 33 West 131st Street have a pool?
No, 33 West 131st Street does not have a pool.
Does 33 West 131st Street have accessible units?
No, 33 West 131st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 33 West 131st Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 33 West 131st Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 33 West 131st Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 33 West 131st Street does not have units with air conditioning.
