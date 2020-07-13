All apartments in New York
Last updated July 10 2020 at 4:17 AM

325 East 90th Street

325 East 90th Street · (347) 233-1169
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

325 East 90th Street, New York, NY 10128
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1-FE · Avail. now

$2,750

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
*NEW TO MARKET*NO BROKER'S FEE!! Co-brokers 7.5 welcome!

ONLY 3.5 BLOCKS FROM 2nd Ave Q train!!

Incredible And Unique Newly Gut Renovated 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Duplex! Perfect for shares!
COMPLETELY RENOVATED with beautiful gleaming HARDWOOD floors, CROWN MOLDINGS, CHERRYWOOD cabinets, STAINLESS STEEL appliances, ITALIAN TUMBLED MARBLE tiles in the bathroom with RECESSED LIGHTING throughout the home! Upstairs has a closed bedroom, a living room, kitchen and a full bath; downstairs is an open floorpan with another full bath perfect for a roommate/share apartment or for someone looking for a one bedroom with a large home office or rec room! Pets allowed, case by case.

Neighborhood has just as much to offer as the apartment does with a weekend Farmers' Market in the summer, Starbucks, Asphalt Green, Vinegar Factory, CTown, Key Food, a laundromat and dry cleaners, nail salon and even a massage parlor on the block, as well as Fairway Market not too far away as well as Whole Foods and tons of great new trendy restaurants, gastropubs and bars. Convenient transportation options nearby, Q train entrance just 3 blocks away, M86 to cross town or to get you to the 4,5,6, M31 brings you to Midtown East or West, and the M15 to go up or downtown!

Contact me immediately for a video of this perfect home that you've been searching for!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 325 East 90th Street have any available units?
325 East 90th Street has a unit available for $2,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 325 East 90th Street have?
Some of 325 East 90th Street's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 325 East 90th Street currently offering any rent specials?
325 East 90th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 325 East 90th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 325 East 90th Street is pet friendly.
Does 325 East 90th Street offer parking?
No, 325 East 90th Street does not offer parking.
Does 325 East 90th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 325 East 90th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 325 East 90th Street have a pool?
No, 325 East 90th Street does not have a pool.
Does 325 East 90th Street have accessible units?
No, 325 East 90th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 325 East 90th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 325 East 90th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
