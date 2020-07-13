325 East 90th Street

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

*NEW TO MARKET*NO BROKER'S FEE!! Co-brokers 7.5 welcome!



ONLY 3.5 BLOCKS FROM 2nd Ave Q train!!



Incredible And Unique Newly Gut Renovated 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Duplex! Perfect for shares!

COMPLETELY RENOVATED with beautiful gleaming HARDWOOD floors, CROWN MOLDINGS, CHERRYWOOD cabinets, STAINLESS STEEL appliances, ITALIAN TUMBLED MARBLE tiles in the bathroom with RECESSED LIGHTING throughout the home! Upstairs has a closed bedroom, a living room, kitchen and a full bath; downstairs is an open floorpan with another full bath perfect for a roommate/share apartment or for someone looking for a one bedroom with a large home office or rec room! Pets allowed, case by case.



Neighborhood has just as much to offer as the apartment does with a weekend Farmers' Market in the summer, Starbucks, Asphalt Green, Vinegar Factory, CTown, Key Food, a laundromat and dry cleaners, nail salon and even a massage parlor on the block, as well as Fairway Market not too far away as well as Whole Foods and tons of great new trendy restaurants, gastropubs and bars. Convenient transportation options nearby, Q train entrance just 3 blocks away, M86 to cross town or to get you to the 4,5,6, M31 brings you to Midtown East or West, and the M15 to go up or downtown!



Contact me immediately for a video of this perfect home that you've been searching for!