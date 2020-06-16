320 East 54th Street

Amenities

FANTASTIC CONDO with gorgeous complete renovation! One bedroom with dining alcove and one and a half bathrooms. Master bedroom has a rounded corner of several windows providing great city exposure and lots of light. Valcucine Italian designer kitchen featuring breakfast bar, SubZero refrigerator, Thermador stove and Miele dishwasher. Custom-designed closets and Silhouette window treatments are throughout the apartment. The bathrooms are mosaic tiled Travertine marble and the master bathroom has a Kohler deep tub. This prime Midtown-East home is just a quick step away from tons of great restaurants/bars, subways, and the Equinox gym. Don't miss this rare opportunity to Rent in the Tudor Tower Condominium, 24-hour doorman, laundry facilities, and pets allowed. A parking garage and a lovely public park are also on the block. Video link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e4W8ekkfMeM&feature=youtu.be