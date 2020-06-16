All apartments in New York
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:18 AM

320 East 54th Street

320 East 54th Street · (201) 835-0532
Location

320 East 54th Street, New York, NY 10022
Midtown East

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 8D · Avail. now

$3,800

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
doorman
gym
on-site laundry
parking
garage
FANTASTIC CONDO with gorgeous complete renovation! One bedroom with dining alcove and one and a half bathrooms. Master bedroom has a rounded corner of several windows providing great city exposure and lots of light. Valcucine Italian designer kitchen featuring breakfast bar, SubZero refrigerator, Thermador stove and Miele dishwasher. Custom-designed closets and Silhouette window treatments are throughout the apartment. The bathrooms are mosaic tiled Travertine marble and the master bathroom has a Kohler deep tub. This prime Midtown-East home is just a quick step away from tons of great restaurants/bars, subways, and the Equinox gym. Don't miss this rare opportunity to Rent in the Tudor Tower Condominium, 24-hour doorman, laundry facilities, and pets allowed. A parking garage and a lovely public park are also on the block. Video link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e4W8ekkfMeM&feature=youtu.be

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 320 East 54th Street have any available units?
320 East 54th Street has a unit available for $3,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 320 East 54th Street have?
Some of 320 East 54th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 320 East 54th Street currently offering any rent specials?
320 East 54th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 320 East 54th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 320 East 54th Street is pet friendly.
Does 320 East 54th Street offer parking?
Yes, 320 East 54th Street does offer parking.
Does 320 East 54th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 320 East 54th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 320 East 54th Street have a pool?
No, 320 East 54th Street does not have a pool.
Does 320 East 54th Street have accessible units?
No, 320 East 54th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 320 East 54th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 320 East 54th Street has units with dishwashers.
