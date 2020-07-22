All apartments in New York
32 West 76th Street
Last updated July 17 2020 at 4:19 AM

32 West 76th Street

32 West 76th Street · (212) 588-5642
Location

32 West 76th Street, New York, NY 10023
Upper West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

6 Bedrooms

Unit TH · Avail. now

$75,000

6 Bed · 9 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
elevator
gym
game room
on-site laundry
guest suite
Palatial Park Block Single Family Rental

Situated just off Central Park on a beautiful townhouse block, 32 West 76thStreet is an approximately 10,635 square foot, 22-foot wide single-family townhouse which has just been completely re-built from the ground up. Outdoor space plays a prominent role in the home's design, with over 2,600 square feet of private oases, including a garden, two south-facing setback terraces, and a massive roof deck with outdoor kitchen. Having just completed a multi-year renovation in 2020, this stylishly modern townhouse is the ultimate urban retreat, featuring modern amenities like a high-speed elevator, central climate control and smart house systems, a home gym and indoor basketball court, as well as a wine cellar and plenty of recreation area.

Two lavish floors of public entertaining space span over 80 feet in depth and include formal and informal entrances and galleries, an eat in kitchen, massive breakfast room which opens to the garden, and an open parlor floor with formal dining, lounge, two gas fireplaces, and wet bar. Both the garden and the parlor floor contain powder rooms and are naturally lit by bright exposures to the South, North, and East.

Above the parlor, a full floor master suite is comprised of a full-width, south facing bedroom with gas fireplace, flanked by two large dressing rooms, each with adjoining bathrooms. Opposite the master bedroom is a study or home office with a wet bar and bay window overlooking West 76th Street. This bonus room can also serve as a guest suite as it is equipped with a hidden Murphy bed, full bathroom and separate entrance to the hallway.

The top two floors of the house contain four full-width bedroom suites, with each floor's central stair landing serving as a flexible space for a den, homework area, or playroom. There is also a supplemental laundry room on the fifth floor.

Atop it all is the luxurious roof deck, which is serviced by the elevator and includes a sunny south terrace and a separate, shaded area to the North with a full outdoor kitchen and a dining area.

The two lower levels of this townhouse include a large home gym, double height basketball court, game room, wine cellar, powder room, laundry room, and storage and utility areas.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 32 West 76th Street have any available units?
32 West 76th Street has a unit available for $75,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 32 West 76th Street have?
Some of 32 West 76th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 32 West 76th Street currently offering any rent specials?
32 West 76th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 32 West 76th Street pet-friendly?
No, 32 West 76th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 32 West 76th Street offer parking?
No, 32 West 76th Street does not offer parking.
Does 32 West 76th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 32 West 76th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 32 West 76th Street have a pool?
No, 32 West 76th Street does not have a pool.
Does 32 West 76th Street have accessible units?
No, 32 West 76th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 32 West 76th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 32 West 76th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
