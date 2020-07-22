32 West 76th Street

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony recently renovated gym air conditioning elevator

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse elevator gym game room on-site laundry guest suite

Palatial Park Block Single Family Rental



Situated just off Central Park on a beautiful townhouse block, 32 West 76thStreet is an approximately 10,635 square foot, 22-foot wide single-family townhouse which has just been completely re-built from the ground up. Outdoor space plays a prominent role in the home's design, with over 2,600 square feet of private oases, including a garden, two south-facing setback terraces, and a massive roof deck with outdoor kitchen. Having just completed a multi-year renovation in 2020, this stylishly modern townhouse is the ultimate urban retreat, featuring modern amenities like a high-speed elevator, central climate control and smart house systems, a home gym and indoor basketball court, as well as a wine cellar and plenty of recreation area.



Two lavish floors of public entertaining space span over 80 feet in depth and include formal and informal entrances and galleries, an eat in kitchen, massive breakfast room which opens to the garden, and an open parlor floor with formal dining, lounge, two gas fireplaces, and wet bar. Both the garden and the parlor floor contain powder rooms and are naturally lit by bright exposures to the South, North, and East.



Above the parlor, a full floor master suite is comprised of a full-width, south facing bedroom with gas fireplace, flanked by two large dressing rooms, each with adjoining bathrooms. Opposite the master bedroom is a study or home office with a wet bar and bay window overlooking West 76th Street. This bonus room can also serve as a guest suite as it is equipped with a hidden Murphy bed, full bathroom and separate entrance to the hallway.



The top two floors of the house contain four full-width bedroom suites, with each floor's central stair landing serving as a flexible space for a den, homework area, or playroom. There is also a supplemental laundry room on the fifth floor.



Atop it all is the luxurious roof deck, which is serviced by the elevator and includes a sunny south terrace and a separate, shaded area to the North with a full outdoor kitchen and a dining area.



The two lower levels of this townhouse include a large home gym, double height basketball court, game room, wine cellar, powder room, laundry room, and storage and utility areas.