Redefined Luxury 2 bed 2 bath in Full Service Building.



[VIRTUAL TOUR ON DEMAND]



32 East 1st Street is located at the nexus of SoHo, NoHo, the East Village, and Lower East Side.



Be the first to live in residence 3D, a spectacular two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment boasting Western exposure.



Residence amenities :

- 10 FOOT CEILINGS THROUGHOUT LIVING ROOM AND BEDROOMS

- AUDIO SYSTEM IN LIVING ROOM AND BEDROOM BY SONOS

- LIGHTING AND ELECTRIC SHADE CONTROLS BY LUTRON CASETA

- FLOOR TO CEILING ROMAN TRAVERTINE STONE WITH HEATED FLOORS IN ALL BATHROOMS

- 5 INCH SOLID WHITE OAK PLANK WOOD FLOORS

- LED LIGHTS THROUGHOUT BY DELTA REO

- CUSTOM BUILT WALK-IN CLOSETS AND ENTRY CLOSETS BY MOLTENI

- KITCHEN COUNTERTOP, BACKSPLASH & ISLAND IN BIANCO LASA MARBLE

- WOLF OVEN & RANGE (VENTED OUT)

- CUSTOM SOLID OAK ITALIAN KITCHEN CABINETS BY GD CUCCINE

- SUBZERO WINE COOLER

- NOISE-CANCELLING TRIPLE-PAN WINDOWS

- COMES WITH A STORAGE UNIT IN THE BASEMENT!



Building amenities:

- 24 HOUR DOORMAN AND CONCIERGE

- STATE OF THE ART HYDROTHERAPY SPA WITH HOT TUB, SAUNA & STEAM ROOM

- TECHNOGYM FITNESS CENTER

- SOUND LOUNGE BY DEVIALET WITH PRIVATE TERRACE

- BIKE STORAGE

- FILTERED WATER THROUGHOUT THE BUILDING.