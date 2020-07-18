All apartments in New York
Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:37 AM

32 East 10th St. 4

32 East 10th Street · (646) 793-3910
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

32 East 10th Street, New York, NY 10003
Greenwich Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$10,000

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1450 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
media room
*Greenwich Village / Union Square* *Mint-Renovated 3 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom Floor-through Loft (approx. 1450 Square Feet) with PRIVATE TERRACE* in boutique Keyed-Elevator Loft Building on a Prime Greenwich Village Block! Step out of the elevator onto your private landing that leads to the locked front door of your apartment. The apartment features 11-foot-high ceilings, recessed lighting, Central Air Conditioning, over-sized windows, North and South exposure with exceptional light, Video Intercom, and vented Washer/Dryer. The top-of-the line open kitchen features Viking Range, Viking Dishwasher, Sub-Zero Refrigerator, a breakfast bar and tons of storage. The two marble bathrooms have top of the line renovations featuring extremely rare and expensive 1-piece marble floors. *This is a perfect 3 Bedroom apartment or, alternatively, a 2 bedroom with a windowed Home Office! [please note that the 7th and 8th photos in this listing show alternative, virtually-staged versions of the same third bedroom, once as a bedroom and then as a home office] * Superb Location only 4 blocks south of Union Square, 2 blocks north of Washington Square Park and NYU, close to subways, theaters, and all West Village, Chelsea, Soho and Union Square Amenities. Pets case by case. Available by August 1st. *Please contact us for a video tour of this listing.*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 32 East 10th St. 4 have any available units?
32 East 10th St. 4 has a unit available for $10,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 32 East 10th St. 4 have?
Some of 32 East 10th St. 4's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 32 East 10th St. 4 currently offering any rent specials?
32 East 10th St. 4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 32 East 10th St. 4 pet-friendly?
Yes, 32 East 10th St. 4 is pet friendly.
Does 32 East 10th St. 4 offer parking?
No, 32 East 10th St. 4 does not offer parking.
Does 32 East 10th St. 4 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 32 East 10th St. 4 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 32 East 10th St. 4 have a pool?
No, 32 East 10th St. 4 does not have a pool.
Does 32 East 10th St. 4 have accessible units?
No, 32 East 10th St. 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 32 East 10th St. 4 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 32 East 10th St. 4 has units with dishwashers.
