32 East 10th St. 4

*Greenwich Village / Union Square* *Mint-Renovated 3 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom Floor-through Loft (approx. 1450 Square Feet) with PRIVATE TERRACE* in boutique Keyed-Elevator Loft Building on a Prime Greenwich Village Block! Step out of the elevator onto your private landing that leads to the locked front door of your apartment. The apartment features 11-foot-high ceilings, recessed lighting, Central Air Conditioning, over-sized windows, North and South exposure with exceptional light, Video Intercom, and vented Washer/Dryer. The top-of-the line open kitchen features Viking Range, Viking Dishwasher, Sub-Zero Refrigerator, a breakfast bar and tons of storage. The two marble bathrooms have top of the line renovations featuring extremely rare and expensive 1-piece marble floors. *This is a perfect 3 Bedroom apartment or, alternatively, a 2 bedroom with a windowed Home Office! [please note that the 7th and 8th photos in this listing show alternative, virtually-staged versions of the same third bedroom, once as a bedroom and then as a home office] * Superb Location only 4 blocks south of Union Square, 2 blocks north of Washington Square Park and NYU, close to subways, theaters, and all West Village, Chelsea, Soho and Union Square Amenities. Pets case by case. Available by August 1st. *Please contact us for a video tour of this listing.*