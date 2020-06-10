All apartments in New York
319 West 13th Street

319 West 13th Street · (210) 885-1767
Location

319 West 13th Street, New York, NY 10014
West Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
gym
elevator
fireplace
furnished
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
NO FEE Perfect fully furnished cozy short term rental in the West Village/Meatpacking district in elevator building. (Rent Price includes cleaning service every 2 weeks). Please note price includes 1/2 month free of June's rent. $2430 Net effective. Gross rent is $2700**Video attached.Large beautifully renovated studio on the 2nd floor of an elevator building.The apartment features high exposed beamed ceilings, fireplace, oak floors, tons of sunlight and views(See Pics) separate kitchenThis is a great apartment and a great neighborhood with beautiful views. It is a newly renovated studio in the West Village and blocks away from the Meatpacking District. The apartment is available for June move in date with minimum 3-5 month fully furnished rental with option to extend after if needing for 6-12 months.The landlord and Super are extremely nice and responsive. The apartment is a bright, open, clean studio with hardwood floors, modern appliances, and a nicely finished bathroom. It also has very high ceilings and exposed beams that make the space feel larger than a studio. It is a 2 min walk from the A,C,E,L and a 5-7 min walk to the 1,2,3 trains. It is down the street from the Whitney, High Line, Chelsea Market and really to a lot of bars, restaurants, Equinox gym, boutiques, banks, CVS and two parks.Email me for more information.NO FEE Perfect fully furnished cozy short term rental in the West Village/Meatpacking district in elevator building. (Rent Price includes cleaning service every 2 weeks). Please note price includes 1/2 month free of June's rent. $2430 Net effective. Gross rent is $2700**Video attached.Large beautifully renovated studio on the 2nd floor of an elevator building.The apartment features high exposed beamed ceilings, fireplace, oak floors, tons of sunlight and views(See Pics) separate kitchenThis is a great apartment and a great neighborhood with beautiful views. It is a newly renovated studio in the West Village and blocks away from the Meatpacking District. The apartment is available for June move in date with minimum 3-5 month fully furnished rental with option to extend after if needing for 6-12 months.The landlord and Super are extremely nice and responsive. The apartment is a bright, open, clean studio with hardwood floors, modern appliances, and a nicely finished bathroom. It also has very high ceilings and exposed beams that make the space feel larger than a studio. It is a 2 min walk from the A,C,E,L and a 5-7 min walk to the 1,2,3 trains. It is down the street from the Whitney, High Line, Chelsea Market and really to a lot of bars, restaurants, Equinox gym, boutiques, banks, CVS and two parks.Email me for more information. NYLS110639

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 319 West 13th Street have any available units?
319 West 13th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 319 West 13th Street have?
Some of 319 West 13th Street's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 319 West 13th Street currently offering any rent specials?
319 West 13th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 319 West 13th Street pet-friendly?
No, 319 West 13th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 319 West 13th Street offer parking?
No, 319 West 13th Street does not offer parking.
Does 319 West 13th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 319 West 13th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 319 West 13th Street have a pool?
No, 319 West 13th Street does not have a pool.
Does 319 West 13th Street have accessible units?
No, 319 West 13th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 319 West 13th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 319 West 13th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
