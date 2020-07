Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities

Gorgeous one bedroom duplex!



Exposed brick throughout, ample closets, dark hardwood doors, a fireplace that goes up through to the second floor and a washer dryer in the unit!



The kitchen has been renovated with granite countertops and a dishwasher. The apartment is very bright and quiet, with southern garden views.



Best UES location, steps from the Second Avenue Q train and the 6 train.