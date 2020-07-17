All apartments in New York
Find more places like 316 E 84th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
316 E 84th St
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:12 PM

316 E 84th St

316 East 84th Street · (347) 283-8108
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Upper East Side
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

316 East 84th Street, New York, NY 10028
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $2245 · Avail. now

$2,245

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dogs allowed
stainless steel
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
microwave
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Good size studio with a finished floor! - Property Id: 314767

This features a kitchen with stainless steel appliances, tiled bathroom, hardwood floors, high ceilings, wide windows ensuring plenty of natural light, Recessed lighting, closet space, and more!

The building is close to transportation, markets, shops, and more.

To view this unit and other apartments I have in the neighborhood, please contact me to schedule an appointment.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/314767
Property Id 314767

(RLNE5911309)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 316 E 84th St have any available units?
316 E 84th St has a unit available for $2,245 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 316 E 84th St have?
Some of 316 E 84th St's amenities include hardwood floors, dogs allowed, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 316 E 84th St currently offering any rent specials?
316 E 84th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 316 E 84th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 316 E 84th St is pet friendly.
Does 316 E 84th St offer parking?
No, 316 E 84th St does not offer parking.
Does 316 E 84th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 316 E 84th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 316 E 84th St have a pool?
No, 316 E 84th St does not have a pool.
Does 316 E 84th St have accessible units?
No, 316 E 84th St does not have accessible units.
Does 316 E 84th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 316 E 84th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 316 E 84th St?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Stratford
1385 York Avenue
New York, NY 10021
AVA High Line
525 W 28th St
New York, NY 10001
Aire
200 West 67th Street
New York, NY 10023
101 West End
101 W End Ave
New York, NY 10023
RiverEast
408 East 92nd Street
New York, NY 10128
Two Lincoln Square
60 West 66th Street
New York, NY 10023
360 West 43rd Street
360 W 43rd St
New York, NY 10036
Mantena Apartments
431 W 37th St
New York, NY 10018

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Luxury PlacesNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideChelsea
Hell's KitchenMidtown EastFinancial District
Washington HeightsHarlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity