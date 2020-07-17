316 E 84th St

Amenities

hardwood floors dogs allowed stainless steel some paid utils microwave

Unit Amenities hardwood floors microwave stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly

Good size studio with a finished floor! - Property Id: 314767



This features a kitchen with stainless steel appliances, tiled bathroom, hardwood floors, high ceilings, wide windows ensuring plenty of natural light, Recessed lighting, closet space, and more!



The building is close to transportation, markets, shops, and more.



To view this unit and other apartments I have in the neighborhood, please contact me to schedule an appointment.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/314767

Property Id 314767



(RLNE5911309)