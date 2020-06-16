All apartments in New York
Location

313 West 116th Street, New York, NY 10026
Morningside Heights

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 4B · Avail. now

$1,995

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Bright and beautifully renovated 1 bed/1 bath with beautiful hardwood floors throughout, located in a vibrant neighborhood and just steps to Morningside Park! Spacious living room with plenty of room for all your furniture and even a dining room table. Unit features ample cabinet space in the kitchen as well as granite countertops. There is good closet space throughout. Beautiful gray tiled and marble bathroom. Large variety of restaurants, cafes, and bars in the area as well as several supermarkets with organic produce. Easy access to Columbia University, Central and Morningside Parks, the 2, 3, A, B, C, and D trains as well as the M bus lines. Txt/Call/Email 24/7 for a 360 VR tour or private appointment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 313 W 116th St have any available units?
313 W 116th St has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 313 W 116th St currently offering any rent specials?
313 W 116th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 313 W 116th St pet-friendly?
No, 313 W 116th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 313 W 116th St offer parking?
No, 313 W 116th St does not offer parking.
Does 313 W 116th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 313 W 116th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 313 W 116th St have a pool?
No, 313 W 116th St does not have a pool.
Does 313 W 116th St have accessible units?
No, 313 W 116th St does not have accessible units.
Does 313 W 116th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 313 W 116th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 313 W 116th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 313 W 116th St does not have units with air conditioning.
