Last updated June 15 2020 at 8:57 PM

311 East 38th Street

311 East 38th Street · (212) 755-6364
Location

311 East 38th Street, New York, NY 10016
Murray Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 19-A · Avail. now

$4,700

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
gym
elevator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
courtyard
doorman
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
bike storage
garage
lobby
Welcome home. Enjoy entering an open foyer with a view ! Next through the main hallway to the pass-through kitchen enter the dining area opening to the living room offering both south and east exposures. Picture this , sun filled mornings and beautiful sunsets , from a wondair wraparound balcony. The unique corner master bedroom enjoys it's own private balcony. The second bedroom enjoys south facing views. In addition there are two marble bathrooms . Only 3 residents share the elevator landing and a washer/dryer, right there in the hallway. Wouldn't , you say this home is a keeper? The Whitney is a beautifully designed 28 story, 118 unit full-service, condominium , its newly renovated lobby boasts rounded columns supporting a double-heightened ceiling. Located within walking distances to a number of New York City's , most important attractions, such as the Grand Central Terminal and the United Nations plus only a few blocks away from operating ferry service to Brooklyn, Queens, Wall Street, and 1 block away from St Var tans park offering picnic tables, basketball courts and so much more! AMENITIES Garden, Courtyard, Fitness Facility, Laundry Room on every other floor,Garage, Bike Room, Laundry Room On Every Other Floor and Storage ( wait list)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 311 East 38th Street have any available units?
311 East 38th Street has a unit available for $4,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 311 East 38th Street have?
Some of 311 East 38th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 311 East 38th Street currently offering any rent specials?
311 East 38th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 311 East 38th Street pet-friendly?
No, 311 East 38th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 311 East 38th Street offer parking?
Yes, 311 East 38th Street does offer parking.
Does 311 East 38th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 311 East 38th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 311 East 38th Street have a pool?
No, 311 East 38th Street does not have a pool.
Does 311 East 38th Street have accessible units?
No, 311 East 38th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 311 East 38th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 311 East 38th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
