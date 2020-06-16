All apartments in New York
Find more places like 310 West 122nd Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
310 West 122nd Street
Last updated May 8 2020 at 10:08 PM

310 West 122nd Street

310 West 122nd Street · (212) 381-2597
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Morningside Heights
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

310 West 122nd Street, New York, NY 10027
Morningside Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 5W · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

recently renovated
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Please read thru entire desription. Completely renovated 1 bedroom in prime Southwest Harlem, brilliant light and air from triple exposures. Separate dining area and home office, just bring your toothbrush as the residence is fully furnished with a beautiful contemporary motif. Furniture must stay. Pin-drop quiet, top floor and no adjacent neighbors. Laundry and storage in building. Fifth floor walk-up. THIS LISTING IS NOT ON STREETEASY.COM. This is an HDFC co-op with 120 % of AMI income caps (1 person =$ 89,640, 2 people = $ 102,480, also must pass a Board interview. Up to 18 months lease maximum

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 310 West 122nd Street have any available units?
310 West 122nd Street has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 310 West 122nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
310 West 122nd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 310 West 122nd Street pet-friendly?
No, 310 West 122nd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 310 West 122nd Street offer parking?
No, 310 West 122nd Street does not offer parking.
Does 310 West 122nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 310 West 122nd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 310 West 122nd Street have a pool?
No, 310 West 122nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 310 West 122nd Street have accessible units?
No, 310 West 122nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 310 West 122nd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 310 West 122nd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 310 West 122nd Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 310 West 122nd Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 310 West 122nd Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

180 Riverside Boulevard
180 Riverside Blvd
New York, NY 10069
7 West 21st street
7 West 21st Street
New York, NY 10010
The Octagon
888 Main St
New York, NY 10044
777 6th Avenue
777 6th Ave
New York, NY 10001
433 West 21st Street
433 West 21st Street
New York, NY 10011
Parc 77
50 W 77th St
New York, NY 10024
The Chrystie
229 Chrystie St
New York, NY 10002
Avalon Bowery Place
11 E 1st St
New York, NY 10003

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity