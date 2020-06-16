310 West 122nd Street

Amenities

Please read thru entire desription. Completely renovated 1 bedroom in prime Southwest Harlem, brilliant light and air from triple exposures. Separate dining area and home office, just bring your toothbrush as the residence is fully furnished with a beautiful contemporary motif. Furniture must stay. Pin-drop quiet, top floor and no adjacent neighbors. Laundry and storage in building. Fifth floor walk-up. THIS LISTING IS NOT ON STREETEASY.COM. This is an HDFC co-op with 120 % of AMI income caps (1 person =$ 89,640, 2 people = $ 102,480, also must pass a Board interview. Up to 18 months lease maximum