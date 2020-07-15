310 W. 20th St. - #A2

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities internet access

PLEASE NOTE: THIS IS NOT A ROOM SHARE AND NO SHARING ALLOWED. NO PETS ALLOWED. APARTMENT HAS SHARED BATH, THERE IS NO BATH IN THE UNIT ITSELF AS BATHROOM IS IN HALLWAY.



Prime Chelsea studio just minutes to West Village, Midtown and some of the best restaurants, galleries in the City!! Renovated with new kitchen and hardwood floors.



Heat, hot water and electric included, and wireless internet is available for $25 per month. Six (6) month leases will be considered, upon request. Also available as furnished unit.



Located in the heart of Chelsea near 8th Ave, the property is steps from the neighborhood's many popular restaurants, stores and venues, including Chelsea Market and the High Line. The property is several blocks from the subway, with easy access to most of NYC via the A/C/E/L/1/2/3 trains.