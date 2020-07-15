All apartments in New York
310 W. 20th St. - #A2
310 W. 20th St. - #A2

310 West 20th Street · (212) 335-0660
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

310 West 20th Street, New York, NY 10011
Chelsea

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
air conditioning
some paid utils
microwave
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
internet access
PLEASE NOTE: THIS IS NOT A ROOM SHARE AND NO SHARING ALLOWED. NO PETS ALLOWED. APARTMENT HAS SHARED BATH, THERE IS NO BATH IN THE UNIT ITSELF AS BATHROOM IS IN HALLWAY.

Prime Chelsea studio just minutes to West Village, Midtown and some of the best restaurants, galleries in the City!! Renovated with new kitchen and hardwood floors.

Heat, hot water and electric included, and wireless internet is available for $25 per month. Six (6) month leases will be considered, upon request. Also available as furnished unit.

Located in the heart of Chelsea right by the A/C/E/L/1/2/3 trains!!
Located in the heart of Chelsea near 8th Ave, the property is steps from the neighborhood's many popular restaurants, stores and venues, including Chelsea Market and the High Line. The property is several blocks from the subway, with easy access to most of NYC via the A/C/E/L/1/2/3 trains.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 310 W. 20th St. - #A2 have any available units?
310 W. 20th St. - #A2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 310 W. 20th St. - #A2 have?
Some of 310 W. 20th St. - #A2's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 310 W. 20th St. - #A2 currently offering any rent specials?
310 W. 20th St. - #A2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 310 W. 20th St. - #A2 pet-friendly?
No, 310 W. 20th St. - #A2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 310 W. 20th St. - #A2 offer parking?
No, 310 W. 20th St. - #A2 does not offer parking.
Does 310 W. 20th St. - #A2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 310 W. 20th St. - #A2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 310 W. 20th St. - #A2 have a pool?
No, 310 W. 20th St. - #A2 does not have a pool.
Does 310 W. 20th St. - #A2 have accessible units?
No, 310 W. 20th St. - #A2 does not have accessible units.
Does 310 W. 20th St. - #A2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 310 W. 20th St. - #A2 does not have units with dishwashers.
