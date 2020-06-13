31 West 10th Street

Amenities

Available May 1st, Massive GOLD COAST TRIPLE MINT true 2 bedroom, 2 bath with in home WASHER/DRYER in pre-war Central Village ELEVATOR RENTAL townhouse. This sun drenched renovated 7 room floor through features high ceilings, hard wood floors, 2 decorative slate fireplaces, 12 oversized windows with stunning garden and city views and SUNLIGHT throughout the day. This apartment offers a spacious living room, large dining room, + bonus media room. The separate renovated south and west facing windowed kitchen includes stainless steel appliances and TONS of storage and cooking space. The pin drop quiet king size master bedroom has a renovated marble en suite bathroom and gorgeous garden views. The second queen size bedroom offers a wall of built in closets and huge sunny south facing window. Additionally there is a home office, and a second renovated marble full bathroom. Located in the heart of Greenwich Village off 5th Ave, this special home is minutes from Union Square, Whole Foods, Citarella, all major transportation, and parks. Pets on a case by case basis. In accordance with the mandate of the State of New York, R New York will be offering to show via virtual showings only.