All apartments in New York
Find more places like 31 West 10th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
31 West 10th Street
Last updated June 3 2020 at 10:02 PM

31 West 10th Street

31 West 10th Street · (646) 734-5288
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Greenwich Village
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

31 West 10th Street, New York, NY 10011
Greenwich Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4 · Avail. now

$13,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
elevator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
media room
Available May 1st, Massive GOLD COAST TRIPLE MINT true 2 bedroom, 2 bath with in home WASHER/DRYER in pre-war Central Village ELEVATOR RENTAL townhouse. This sun drenched renovated 7 room floor through features high ceilings, hard wood floors, 2 decorative slate fireplaces, 12 oversized windows with stunning garden and city views and SUNLIGHT throughout the day. This apartment offers a spacious living room, large dining room, + bonus media room. The separate renovated south and west facing windowed kitchen includes stainless steel appliances and TONS of storage and cooking space. The pin drop quiet king size master bedroom has a renovated marble en suite bathroom and gorgeous garden views. The second queen size bedroom offers a wall of built in closets and huge sunny south facing window. Additionally there is a home office, and a second renovated marble full bathroom. Located in the heart of Greenwich Village off 5th Ave, this special home is minutes from Union Square, Whole Foods, Citarella, all major transportation, and parks. Pets on a case by case basis. In accordance with the mandate of the State of New York, R New York will be offering to show via virtual showings only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31 West 10th Street have any available units?
31 West 10th Street has a unit available for $13,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 31 West 10th Street have?
Some of 31 West 10th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 31 West 10th Street currently offering any rent specials?
31 West 10th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31 West 10th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 31 West 10th Street is pet friendly.
Does 31 West 10th Street offer parking?
No, 31 West 10th Street does not offer parking.
Does 31 West 10th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 31 West 10th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 31 West 10th Street have a pool?
No, 31 West 10th Street does not have a pool.
Does 31 West 10th Street have accessible units?
No, 31 West 10th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 31 West 10th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 31 West 10th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 31 West 10th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Monterey at Lex
1501 Lexington Avenue
New York, NY 10021
The Nathaniel
138 E 12th St
New York, NY 10003
House 39
225 East 39th Street
New York, NY 10016
Longacre House
305 W 50th St
New York, NY 10019
800 Sixth
800 6th Ave
New York, NY 10001
15 Cliff
15 Cliff St
New York, NY 10038
Park Towers South
315 W 57th St
New York, NY 10019
160 Riverside Boulevard
160 Riverside Blvd
New York, NY 10069

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity