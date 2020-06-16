309 West 107th Street

Amenities

W 107 & Riverside in Beautiful Brownstone This large fully furnished studio includes utilities and is available for the semester or for short term rental(3-6mths). It is a terrific owner occupied brownstone, facing the back with great light and no street noise. Features include: a fully renovated kitchen, large closet, hardwood floors and original fireplace mantelpiece.



It is only 5 to 10 minute walk to Columbia university. Within the area is St. John's the divine, Barnard College, Manhattan School of Music, Central Park, Riverside Park, fine restaurants, cafes, outside eateries, trendy bars, and specialty stores. Transportation is very good with subway line on 103rd St. and 110th St. stations (1/b/c) on Broadway/Central Park West and bus stations.



Guarantors Accepted