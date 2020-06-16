All apartments in New York
Last updated May 17 2020 at 9:49 AM

309 West 107th Street

309 West 107th Street · (646) 559-9001
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

309 West 107th Street, New York, NY 10025
Upper West Side

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 4R · Avail. now

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
fireplace
furnished
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
W 107 & Riverside in Beautiful Brownstone This large fully furnished studio includes utilities and is available for the semester or for short term rental(3-6mths). It is a terrific owner occupied brownstone, facing the back with great light and no street noise. Features include: a fully renovated kitchen, large closet, hardwood floors and original fireplace mantelpiece.

It is only 5 to 10 minute walk to Columbia university. Within the area is St. John's the divine, Barnard College, Manhattan School of Music, Central Park, Riverside Park, fine restaurants, cafes, outside eateries, trendy bars, and specialty stores. Transportation is very good with subway line on 103rd St. and 110th St. stations (1/b/c) on Broadway/Central Park West and bus stations.

Guarantors Accepted

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 309 West 107th Street have any available units?
309 West 107th Street has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 309 West 107th Street have?
Some of 309 West 107th Street's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 309 West 107th Street currently offering any rent specials?
309 West 107th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 309 West 107th Street pet-friendly?
No, 309 West 107th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 309 West 107th Street offer parking?
No, 309 West 107th Street does not offer parking.
Does 309 West 107th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 309 West 107th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 309 West 107th Street have a pool?
No, 309 West 107th Street does not have a pool.
Does 309 West 107th Street have accessible units?
No, 309 West 107th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 309 West 107th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 309 West 107th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
