309 W 97TH ST.

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities

Amazing oversized renovated 3 bedroom 2 bathroom unit available for July 1 occupancy. This is a great, newly reno'd 3 bedroom. The apartment features a lovely granite kitchen with a dishwasher, 2 marble bathrooms, hardwood floors & its own washer & dryer unit. Steps from the 4, 5, 6 subway line, M15 Select and local bus service. Short walk to Central Park, restaurants, cafes, and Museum RowPlease call office for access. 212-228-9300 Currently offering 1 month free on a 13 month lease or 2 months free on a 24 month lease! CROMAN5627