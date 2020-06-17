All apartments in New York
Last updated May 23 2020 at 8:16 PM

309 W 97TH ST.

309 West 97th Street · (212) 228-9300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

309 West 97th Street, New York, NY 10025
Upper West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Amazing oversized renovated 3 bedroom 2 bathroom unit available for July 1 occupancy. This is a great, newly reno'd 3 bedroom. The apartment features a lovely granite kitchen with a dishwasher, 2 marble bathrooms, hardwood floors & its own washer & dryer unit. Steps from the 4, 5, 6 subway line, M15 Select and local bus service. Short walk to Central Park, restaurants, cafes, and Museum RowPlease call office for access. 212-228-9300 Currently offering 1 month free on a 13 month lease or 2 months free on a 24 month lease! CROMAN5627

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 309 W 97TH ST. have any available units?
309 W 97TH ST. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 309 W 97TH ST. have?
Some of 309 W 97TH ST.'s amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 309 W 97TH ST. currently offering any rent specials?
309 W 97TH ST. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 309 W 97TH ST. pet-friendly?
No, 309 W 97TH ST. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 309 W 97TH ST. offer parking?
No, 309 W 97TH ST. does not offer parking.
Does 309 W 97TH ST. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 309 W 97TH ST. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 309 W 97TH ST. have a pool?
No, 309 W 97TH ST. does not have a pool.
Does 309 W 97TH ST. have accessible units?
No, 309 W 97TH ST. does not have accessible units.
Does 309 W 97TH ST. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 309 W 97TH ST. has units with dishwashers.
