308 West 73rd Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Every once in a while you find an apartment that makes you say WOW!!! This Upper West Side townhouse, convertible two bedroom triplex apartment is it. This unit features a massive open living room with 10 ft. ceilings, loft space, white exposed brick, a working fireplace and new hardwood floors. The decorating options are endless. There is a new kitchen with a dishwasher, a renovated bathroom, and dining alcove on the first level. The main level has the queen-size master bedroom which has its own additional loft space. The top floor has the second queen-size bedroom with another loft area and large closets. This apartment is a great size. Pets are allowed and basement laundry.