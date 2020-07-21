All apartments in New York
Last updated July 18 2020 at 11:10 PM

308 West 73rd Street

308 West 73rd Street · No Longer Available
Location

308 West 73rd Street, New York, NY 10023
Upper West Side

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Every once in a while you find an apartment that makes you say WOW!!! This Upper West Side townhouse, convertible two bedroom triplex apartment is it. This unit features a massive open living room with 10 ft. ceilings, loft space, white exposed brick, a working fireplace and new hardwood floors. The decorating options are endless. There is a new kitchen with a dishwasher, a renovated bathroom, and dining alcove on the first level. The main level has the queen-size master bedroom which has its own additional loft space. The top floor has the second queen-size bedroom with another loft area and large closets. This apartment is a great size. Pets are allowed and basement laundry.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 308 West 73rd Street have any available units?
308 West 73rd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 308 West 73rd Street have?
Some of 308 West 73rd Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 308 West 73rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
308 West 73rd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 308 West 73rd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 308 West 73rd Street is pet friendly.
Does 308 West 73rd Street offer parking?
No, 308 West 73rd Street does not offer parking.
Does 308 West 73rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 308 West 73rd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 308 West 73rd Street have a pool?
No, 308 West 73rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 308 West 73rd Street have accessible units?
No, 308 West 73rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 308 West 73rd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 308 West 73rd Street has units with dishwashers.
