All apartments in New York
Find more places like 305 Second Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
305 Second Avenue
Last updated June 19 2020 at 3:35 PM

305 Second Avenue

305 2nd Avenue · (212) 913-9058
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

305 2nd Avenue, New York, NY 10003
Gramercy Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 534 · Avail. now

$6,250

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
concierge
doorman
gym
lobby
***NO FEE*** 2BR DUPLEX LOFT IN GRAMERCY | SIXTEEN FOOT CEILINGS | PARK VIEWS | SPACE, LIGHT & VIEWS

LOFT FEATURES: Unit 534 is an authentic New York City Loft with soaring double height ceilings, oversized windows and an abundance of sunlight. The duplex layout features two large bedrooms (one with park views), generous closet space throughout, a spacious living and dining area and in-unit washer/dryer. The windowed chef's kitchen is outfitted with a full-size Viking Range, Sub-Zero refrigerator, Bosch dishwasher, Poggenpohl cabinetry and black granite countertops. There is plenty of storage and prep space for all of your culinary needs.

BUILDING FEATURES: Listed on the National Register of Historic Places, Rutherford Place is a classic and elegant pre-war condo loft conversion. It boasts a grand marble lobby as its entrance, a 24-hour doorman and concierge, a landscaped roof deck with breathtaking panoramic city views, and a brand new state-of-the-art rooftop fitness center with cardio equipment (including Peloton) and weight training areas. Pets are welcome!

NEIGHBORHOOD: The quintessential Gramercy location! Nestled between Stuyvesant Square Park and Gramercy Park, the condo is just blocks from some of the city's most heralded restaurants, shopping and entertainment. Rutherford Place convenient to Union Square, Flatiron, NoMad and the East Village, and is accessible to the N/Q/R/W, 4/5/6 and L Trains.

SHARES: ALLOWED
PETS: ALLOWED
PIED-A-TERRES: ALLOWED
BROKERS: Please collect your own fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 305 Second Avenue have any available units?
305 Second Avenue has a unit available for $6,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 305 Second Avenue have?
Some of 305 Second Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 305 Second Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
305 Second Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 305 Second Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 305 Second Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 305 Second Avenue offer parking?
No, 305 Second Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 305 Second Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 305 Second Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 305 Second Avenue have a pool?
No, 305 Second Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 305 Second Avenue have accessible units?
No, 305 Second Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 305 Second Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 305 Second Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 305 Second Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

180 Riverside Boulevard
180 Riverside Blvd
New York, NY 10069
Aalto 57
1065 2nd Ave
New York, NY 10022
The Melar
250 West 93rd Street
New York, NY 10025
Instrata at Mercedes House
550 W 54th St
New York, NY 10023
18-20 Cornelia Street
20 Cornelia Street
New York, NY 10014
Avalon Morningside Park
1 Morningside Dr
New York, NY 10027
245 East 11th Street
245 East 11th Street
New York, NY 10003
253 West 72nd Street
253 West 72nd Street
New York, NY 10023

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity