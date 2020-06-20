305 Second Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly gym

***NO FEE*** 2BR DUPLEX LOFT IN GRAMERCY | SIXTEEN FOOT CEILINGS | PARK VIEWS | SPACE, LIGHT & VIEWS



LOFT FEATURES: Unit 534 is an authentic New York City Loft with soaring double height ceilings, oversized windows and an abundance of sunlight. The duplex layout features two large bedrooms (one with park views), generous closet space throughout, a spacious living and dining area and in-unit washer/dryer. The windowed chef's kitchen is outfitted with a full-size Viking Range, Sub-Zero refrigerator, Bosch dishwasher, Poggenpohl cabinetry and black granite countertops. There is plenty of storage and prep space for all of your culinary needs.



BUILDING FEATURES: Listed on the National Register of Historic Places, Rutherford Place is a classic and elegant pre-war condo loft conversion. It boasts a grand marble lobby as its entrance, a 24-hour doorman and concierge, a landscaped roof deck with breathtaking panoramic city views, and a brand new state-of-the-art rooftop fitness center with cardio equipment (including Peloton) and weight training areas. Pets are welcome!



NEIGHBORHOOD: The quintessential Gramercy location! Nestled between Stuyvesant Square Park and Gramercy Park, the condo is just blocks from some of the city's most heralded restaurants, shopping and entertainment. Rutherford Place convenient to Union Square, Flatiron, NoMad and the East Village, and is accessible to the N/Q/R/W, 4/5/6 and L Trains.



SHARES: ALLOWED

PETS: ALLOWED

PIED-A-TERRES: ALLOWED

BROKERS: Please collect your own fee.