Last updated June 17 2020 at 8:43 AM

305 East 95th Street

305 East 95th Street · (201) 845-7300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

305 East 95th Street, New York, NY 10128
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. Aug 31

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 427 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

air conditioning
internet access
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
Property Amenities
internet access
Take a personal 3D virtual tour of this property from the comfort of your couch with our team today: Studio (Full) home with a full bed. 1 to 18 month agreements available!

The home includes a private bathroom, heating, ac high speed internet, bed linens, and towels.

Find all your boxes checked in this studio apartment that feels more like a suburban home. With 5 closets to house your fancy fits, outer wear and accessories, weve maximized the rest of the studio space to its fullest potential. To rattle off a few: Queen bed with tufted headboard, his and her adjustable reading sconces, a full living space set up, writing desk and secluded alcove kitchen - do you even believe it?

The June Homes mission is to make renting an apartment as easy and stress-free as possible, with no broker fees or hidden fees, flexible terms and all homes equipped with furnishings, utilities, fast Wi-Fi and cable, bathroom and cleaning essentials, and 24-hour support. Book a virtual tour today and chat with a June team member to help find the right space for you.

The prices of our homes are calculated dynamically and can evolve.
The price shown on the listing is the Best Available Rate.
These prices were generated on June 16, 2020.

See below for additional prices and date range options:

Aug. 31, 2020 - Jan. 1, 2021:
Aug. 31, 2020 - Oct. 15, 2020:

#127: Upper East Side Studio (Full)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 305 East 95th Street have any available units?
305 East 95th Street has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 305 East 95th Street currently offering any rent specials?
305 East 95th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 305 East 95th Street pet-friendly?
No, 305 East 95th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 305 East 95th Street offer parking?
No, 305 East 95th Street does not offer parking.
Does 305 East 95th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 305 East 95th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 305 East 95th Street have a pool?
No, 305 East 95th Street does not have a pool.
Does 305 East 95th Street have accessible units?
No, 305 East 95th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 305 East 95th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 305 East 95th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 305 East 95th Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 305 East 95th Street has units with air conditioning.
