305 East 95th Street

Amenities

air conditioning internet access range

Unit Amenities air conditioning range Property Amenities internet access

Take a personal 3D virtual tour of this property from the comfort of your couch with our team today: Studio (Full) home with a full bed. 1 to 18 month agreements available!



The home includes a private bathroom, heating, ac high speed internet, bed linens, and towels.



Find all your boxes checked in this studio apartment that feels more like a suburban home. With 5 closets to house your fancy fits, outer wear and accessories, weve maximized the rest of the studio space to its fullest potential. To rattle off a few: Queen bed with tufted headboard, his and her adjustable reading sconces, a full living space set up, writing desk and secluded alcove kitchen - do you even believe it?



The June Homes mission is to make renting an apartment as easy and stress-free as possible, with no broker fees or hidden fees, flexible terms and all homes equipped with furnishings, utilities, fast Wi-Fi and cable, bathroom and cleaning essentials, and 24-hour support. Book a virtual tour today and chat with a June team member to help find the right space for you.



The prices of our homes are calculated dynamically and can evolve.

The price shown on the listing is the Best Available Rate.

These prices were generated on June 16, 2020.



See below for additional prices and date range options:



Aug. 31, 2020 - Jan. 1, 2021:

Aug. 31, 2020 - Oct. 15, 2020:



#127: Upper East Side Studio (Full)