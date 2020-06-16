All apartments in New York
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:24 AM

305-315 East 86th Street

305 E 86th St · (917) 450-8178
Location

305 E 86th St, New York, NY 10028
Upper East Side

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 14-HW · Avail. now

$3,975

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
doorman
elevator
gym
parking
pool
garage
valet service
Don't miss on the most affordable high floor Junior 4 in the building! NET rent based on rent credit offered for 12 Month Lease. Gross rent is $4475.
This expansive Junior four-Flex 2 bedrooms home has it all. The apartment features a separate and renovated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and great counter spaces, a marble bath, king sized bedroom, an expansive living room with a separate dining alcove area / office area, wall to wall windows with southern exposure and open city views
with direct sunlight, hard wood floors throughout and generous closets space. Additionally a convenient WASHER DRYER is situated on the floor.

Located in a 24 hours doorman-elevator building with full amenities: Indoor Swimming Pool, Fitness Center, Outdoor Terrace-Lounge, kids playroom, On-site Garage, On-site Dry Cleaner and Valet as well as Laundry on Every floor. Just step away from the 4,5,6 and Q trains, the building is also surrounded by the city's finest shopping and dining.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 305-315 East 86th Street have any available units?
305-315 East 86th Street has a unit available for $3,975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 305-315 East 86th Street have?
Some of 305-315 East 86th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 305-315 East 86th Street currently offering any rent specials?
305-315 East 86th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 305-315 East 86th Street pet-friendly?
No, 305-315 East 86th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 305-315 East 86th Street offer parking?
Yes, 305-315 East 86th Street does offer parking.
Does 305-315 East 86th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 305-315 East 86th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 305-315 East 86th Street have a pool?
Yes, 305-315 East 86th Street has a pool.
Does 305-315 East 86th Street have accessible units?
No, 305-315 East 86th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 305-315 East 86th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 305-315 East 86th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
