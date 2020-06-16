305-315 East 86th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse doorman elevator gym parking pool garage valet service

Don't miss on the most affordable high floor Junior 4 in the building! NET rent based on rent credit offered for 12 Month Lease. Gross rent is $4475.

This expansive Junior four-Flex 2 bedrooms home has it all. The apartment features a separate and renovated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and great counter spaces, a marble bath, king sized bedroom, an expansive living room with a separate dining alcove area / office area, wall to wall windows with southern exposure and open city views

with direct sunlight, hard wood floors throughout and generous closets space. Additionally a convenient WASHER DRYER is situated on the floor.



Located in a 24 hours doorman-elevator building with full amenities: Indoor Swimming Pool, Fitness Center, Outdoor Terrace-Lounge, kids playroom, On-site Garage, On-site Dry Cleaner and Valet as well as Laundry on Every floor. Just step away from the 4,5,6 and Q trains, the building is also surrounded by the city's finest shopping and dining.